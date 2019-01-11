You are here

Saudi Arabia implements initiatives to improve business environment

Commerce and Investment Minister Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi. (SPA)
Arab News
Saudi Arabia implements initiatives to improve business environment

JEDDAH: In 2018, Saudi Arabia implemented a number of initiatives and reforms that aim to improve its business environment and enhance its competitiveness.
In this regard, the Executive Committee for Improving the Performance of Private Sector Businesses (Tayseer), headed by Commerce and Investment Minister Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, monitored and implemented initiatives and reforms to provide a stable and motivating environment for the private sector.
Tayseer works with more than 40 government agencies as well as the private sector, represented by the Council of Saudi Chambers, under one umbrella to empower and develop the private sector.
Tayseer follows the most important international reports in order to improve the Kingdom’s regional and global rankings. They include the Doing Business report issued by the World Bank Group, and the Global Competitiveness Report of the World Economic Forum.
Tayseer is working on more than 300 initiatives that aim to improve the business environment. Following the launch of the Meras platform, starting a business now requires only one step and one day. It used to require 17 days and 10 steps.
Also, business and commercial visas are issued within 24 hours of a mission receiving the request, and commercial delegations’ visas are issued within two days. Previously, the issuance of commercial visas took several weeks.
Business visas do not require an invitation letter, and are issued within 24 hours of a mission receiving the request. Commercial visas through visa service offices are issued within 24 hours. For commercial delegations, the duration for visa issuance has been reduced from 30 days to just two.
The time required to begin receiving electricity services has been reduced to nine days through a two-step process, and compensation mechanisms have been developed to address cases of service interruptions or delays.
Regarding trade, the single-window platform Fasah has been launched to facilitate customs clearance and import and export procedures.
The Saudi Center for Commercial Arbitration was established to settle disputes according to the best international practices.

Border guards seize 876-kg of cannabis

Arab News
Border guards seize 876-kg of cannabis

  • 38 people were arrested in the drug bust
  • The arrest took place in the regions of Jazan, Najran, and Asir
Arab News
JEDDAH: Border guards in the regions of Jazan, Najran and Asir thwarted several attempts last month to smuggle narcotics into the Kingdom by land and sea, a spokesperson said.
They seized 876kg of cannabis and arrested 38 people — 19 Yemenis, eight Ethiopians, seven Saudis, three Somalis and one Sudanese. They were all referred to competent authorities.

