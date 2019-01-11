You are here

Egypt deports German citizen over alleged terror suspicions

Egypt deported a German citizen early Friday whom it detained in Cairo airport last month on suspicion of plotting terrorism, authorities said. (AFP)
Egypt deports German citizen over alleged terror suspicions

CAIRO: Two German-Egyptians have been detained as they entered Egypt on suspicion of links to extremist groups fighting an insurgency in Northern Sinai.

The men were stopped at separate airports last month, Egyptians security officials said.

Amr Mohamed Ezzat Abdel Aziz, 23, was detained on Dec. 27 while traveling with his brother at Cairo International Airport. He was released last Thursday and deported back to Germany, due to lack of criminal records.

Issa Mohammed Abdel Ghany Ibrahim Al-Sabagh, 18, was held on Dec. 17 at Luxor Airport. Germany said he is in Egyptian police custody.

Abdel Aziz and his brother were flying from Madinah in Saudi Arabia, where they study, to Cairo.

Their family were shocked that he was detained, saying Abdel Aziz was not politically active, according to German sources.

Egyptian authorities said they were notified that Abdel Aziz was intending on taking part in Daesh activities in Sinai, but they had no evidense or record of previous criminal activity and he was deported to Germany, according to Deutsche Welle (DW).

Al-Sabbagh’s location has not been disclosed. Egyptian authorities said he was traveling to Egypt to see his grandfather. However , the authorities said they found he was carrying maps detailing North Sinai’s routes.

North and Central Sinai have been the scene of an extremist insurgency, which began in 2013.

Arrest ordered after Emirati forced caged Asian workers to cheer for UAE football team

Arrest ordered after Emirati forced caged Asian workers to cheer for UAE football team

  • Video shows workers being urged to switch allegiances ahead of India-UAE Asian Cup match
  • UAE Attorney General says the video goes against the country's values of tolerance
ABU DHABI: The UAE’s Attorney General ordered the arrest of a man who posted a video on social media showing him forcing a group of Asian employees to cheer for the UAE national football team ahead of their Asian Cup encounter with India.

The men, who are employees of the Emirati citizen seen in the video, are in a chicken wire fenced cage and being urged to switch allegiances and cheer for the UAE national team over India. When they do as ordered, they are then released from the cage.

The Attorney General said the arrest order was issued, “given that such conduct is deemed illegal in the UAE and against the country’s values of tolerance.”

A screen grab of the Emirati citizen urging his employees to cheer for the UAE. (Social Media)

The person who filmed and posted the video has been apprehended and referred to “the Public Prosecution for investigation,” Sharjah Police Headquarters said.

Sharjah Police also said that the behavior shown in the video is contrary to the “customs and traditions” of UAE citizens.

Sharjah police urged all members of society to familiarise themselves with laws relating to social media use so that they are not disciplined.

