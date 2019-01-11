You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Montaigne: A Life by Philippe Desan
﻿

What We Are Reading Today: Montaigne: A Life by Philippe Desan

Updated 11 January 2019
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: Montaigne: A Life by Philippe Desan

  • Montaigne always considered himself a political figure
Updated 11 January 2019
Arab News
0

One of the most important writers and thinkers of the Renaissance, Michel de Montaigne (1533–92) helped invent a literary genre that seemed more modern than anything that had come before. But did he do it, as he suggests in his Essays, by retreating to his chateau, turning his back on the world, and stoically detaching himself from his violent times? 

In this definitive biography, Philippe Desan, one of the world’s leading authorities on Montaigne, overturns this longstanding myth by showing that Montaigne was constantly concerned with realizing his political ambitions — and that the literary and philosophical character of the Essays largely depends on them, according to a review on the Princeton University Press website. The most comprehensive and authoritative biography of Montaigne yet written, this sweeping narrative offers a fascinating new picture of his life and work. As Desan shows, Montaigne always considered himself a political figure and he conceived of each edition of the Essays as an indispensable prerequisite to the next stage of his public career. 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Microeconomics for Managers
0
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Financial Diaries
0
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Autobiography of Solomon Maimon
0
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Hard Facts of the Grimms’ Fairy Tales

What We Are Reading Today: Microeconomics for Managers

Updated 11 January 2019
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: Microeconomics for Managers

Updated 11 January 2019
Arab News
0
Author: David M. Kreps

This is a thoroughly revised and substantially streamlined new edition of a leading textbook that shows MBA students how understanding economics can help them make smarter and better-informed real-world management decisions. David Kreps, one of the world’s most influential economists, has developed and refined Microeconomics for Managers over decades of teaching at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business. Stressing game theory and strategic thinking and driven by in-depth, integrated case studies, the book shows future managers how economics can provide practical answers to critical business problems, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.
It focuses on case studies and real companies, such as Amazon, Microsoft, General Motors, United Airlines, and Xerox. It covers essential topics for future managers — including price discrimination, Porter’s five forces, risk sharing and spreading, signalling and screening, credibility and reputation, and economics and organizational behavior.

Latest updates

Saudi entrepreneurs aim to boost quality of life
0
2nd Qassim Book Fair attracts big crowds
0
US begins withdrawing gear from Syria, but not troops
0
SpaceX to lay off 10 percent of workforce
0
Democratic Hawaii Rep. Gabbard running for president in 2020
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.