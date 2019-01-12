You are here

ThePlace: Masjid Al-Rahma, Jeddah's floating mosque

Updated 12 January 2019
Arab News
ThePlace: Masjid Al-Rahma, Jeddah's floating mosque

  • Worshippers and tourists prefer to visit the mosque at dawn or sunset to enjoy the view of the Red Sea
Updated 12 January 2019
Arab News
Al-Rahma Mosque was built in 1985 on the edge of Jeddah’s Corniche in Saudi Arabia.
It is also called Fatima Al-Zahra Mosque, and is one of the most visited mosques in Jeddah, especially by Muslims from East Asia.
Covering an area of 2,400 square meters, it receives Hajj and Umrah pilgrims from around the world.
The mosque is a combination of modern and old architecture and Islamic art. It is built with state-of-the-art technology, equipment, and sound and lighting systems.
It consists of 52 outer domes in addition to the main dome — the largest — with eight supporting pillars. There are 23 external umbrellas, beaded on the outside and inside with verses of the Qur’an.
There are 56 windows designed in Islamic style, a high-hanging wooden prayer area for women, washrooms, and comfortable worship rooms.
Worshippers and tourists prefer to visit the mosque at dawn or sunset to enjoy the view of the Red Sea.
It is also known as the Floating Mosque because it is surrounded by the sea ­— during high tide it appears as if it is floating.

Saudi entrepreneurs aim to boost quality of life

Saudi entrepreneurs aim to boost quality of life

MAKKAH: Seventeen startup businesses, the development of which was supported by Saudi investment company Wadi Makkah’s Nomo incubator, were introduced to the public this week during a showcase titled Rabi’ Al-Wadi (The Valley’s Spring).
Each startup organized various activities during the event, which took place on Jan. 9 and 10, reflecting the services they offer, many of which are aimed at families and improving social responsibility. These included workshops, competitions, consultations, lectures and bazaars.
One of the workshops, titled “Be Your Own Beauty Consultant,” offered women between the ages of 18 and 50 advice on choosing the right outfit to achieve the perfect look and introduced them to techniques for successful shopping and closet arrangement. “The Little Robot” workshop, meanwhile, introduced children between the ages of 5 and 14 to robotics. They were shown how to assemble a robot and then given the chance to compete in a robot building contest.
Other activities included support and advice sessions for mothers about raising children, and an introduction to the mechanisms and benefits of the “Economy of Communion,” an international initiative that aims to tackle social problems by creating businesses designed to become integral parts of their communities.
Dr. Talal Al-Maghribi, the acting CEO of Wadi Makkah, said that the event is designed to help startups incubated by Nomo begin to make a lasting contribution to society and, through the workshops and activities presented by qualified professionals, educate people about ways in which they can improve their lifestyles.
“Seventeen of the startups of Wadi Makkah’s incubator have not yet entered the market and will stay in the incubator for 10 more days,” said Al-Maghribi. “The work of some of these startups is focused on community leadership, while others provide Hajj and Umrah services, in addition to consulting firms for workshops, and auto parts.”
He added that the event gave the startups a chance to introduce themselves and the services they offer to potential customers before they launch.
Wadi Makkah begins an incubator program every six months to develop new businesses, Al-Maghribi said, not all of which make it to the market. Of those that do, some have enjoyed remarkable growth, he added.
The successfully launched businesses include one that provides social media analysis services to ministries, and another that analyzes congestion at Saudi airports. Some have also attracted investment from international companies.

