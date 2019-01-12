Where We Are Going Today: Bounce

Bounce is much more than simply an indoor trampoline park; it offers children and adults an ideal springboard to let loose, forget their worries for a while and jump into a world of fun and adventure. With locations in Riyadh and Jeddah, its mission is to “inspire movement, creative expression and human connection.”
Whether guests are running up “The Wall,” launching themselves into the “Big Bag” or loosening up in the “Free-Jump Arena,” they are sure to enjoy a variety-packed, fun-filled workout.
Each Bounce indoor location features about 3,000 square meters of interconnected trampolines, padding and airbags. The fun can be as easy or as challenging as you like.
In the Kingdom, Bounce can be found in Riyadh at 4466 Khurais Branch Road in Al-Rawdah District, and in Jeddah near Nass Town Mall.
The Riyadh location is for women only, although boys under the age of 10 are admitted. The minimum age to jump is three years old. Bounce is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday to Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to midnight on Thursday and Friday. General admission costs SR85.
