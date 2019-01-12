You are here

﻿

Where We Are Going Today: Bounce

In Saudi Arabia, Bounce can be found in Riyadh at 4466 Khurais Branch Road in Al-Rawdah District, and in Jeddah near Nass Town Mall. (Supplied)
Updated 12 sec ago
ABDULAZIZ ALAQUIL
0

Where We Are Going Today: Bounce

  • In Saudi Arabia, Bounce can be found in Riyadh at 4466 Khurais Branch Road in Al-Rawdah District, and in Jeddah near Nass Town Mall
Updated 12 sec ago
ABDULAZIZ ALAQUIL
0

Bounce is much more than simply an indoor trampoline park; it offers children and adults an ideal springboard to let loose, forget their worries for a while and jump into a world of fun and adventure. With locations in Riyadh and Jeddah, its mission is to “inspire movement, creative expression and human connection.”
Whether guests are running up “The Wall,” launching themselves into the “Big Bag” or loosening up in the “Free-Jump Arena,” they are sure to enjoy a variety-packed, fun-filled workout.
Each Bounce indoor location features about 3,000 square meters of interconnected trampolines, padding and airbags. The fun can be as easy or as challenging as you like.
In the Kingdom, Bounce can be found in Riyadh at 4466 Khurais Branch Road in Al-Rawdah District, and in Jeddah near Nass Town Mall.
The Riyadh location is for women only, although boys under the age of 10 are admitted. The minimum age to jump is three years old. Bounce is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday to Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to midnight on Thursday and Friday. General admission costs SR85.

Related

0
Fashion
Where We Are Going Today: Kees Chic
0
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Breaderie

Oscars to go ‘host-less’ after Kevin Hart controversy

Updated 11 January 2019
Arab News
0

Oscars to go ‘host-less’ after Kevin Hart controversy

  • Kevin Hart dropped out as host amid controversies on his past homophobic remarks
  • The awards night will be held on Feb. 24, with the list of nominees to be released on Jan. 22
Updated 11 January 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: For the first time since 1989, the much-anticipated Oscars will have no host this year, after Kevin Hart pulled out of the gig three days after being announced the American actor-comedian would be emcee at the awards night.

After weeks of speculation from critics and fans, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will go ahead with the ceremony on February 24 without a replacement for Hart, insiders told entertainment magazine Variety.  

Hart dropped out as awards host after the Academy asked him to apologize for his past homophobic remarks that resurfaced online.

The “Jumanji” star, who was seen to help boost the Oscars’ viewership by hosting the event, refused to apologize, saying “there's no more conversation about it ... I'm over that, I'm over the moment,” in an interview with American TV network ABC.

According to reports, producers of the awards show will delegate the role of emcee to a selected group of celebrity A-listers who will introduce various segments.

Cast members of the Marvel superhero movie “Avengers” are among the celebrities the producers are eyeing for, according to US-based entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter.

Oscar nominations will be released on Jan. 22, a month ahead of one of the biggest nights in the film industry.

Topics: Oscars kevin hart

Related

0
Lifestyle
Actor-comedian Kevin Hart will host 2019 Oscars
0
Lifestyle
Rami Malek up for back-to-back best actor at BAFTA awards

Latest updates

KSA reaffirms commitment to renewable energy
0
Saudi Arabia’s aid agency distributes heating fuel, gas cylinders in Syria
0
2nd Qassim Book Fair attracts big crowds
0
Where We Are Going Today: Bounce
0
ThePlace: Masjid Al-Rahma, Jeddah’s floating mosque
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.