  Saudi Arabia's aid agency distributes heating fuel, gas cylinders in Syria
Saudi Arabia’s aid agency distributes heating fuel, gas cylinders in Syria

KSRelief steps up aid efforts in Jordan, Syria. (SPA)
KSRelief steps up aid efforts in Jordan, Syria. (SPA)
KSRelief steps up aid efforts in Jordan, Syria. (SPA)
KSRelief steps up aid efforts in Jordan, Syria. (SPA)
  The center's relief activities are among projects to support Syrian refugees inside and outside Syria
JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) distributed heating fuel and gas cylinders for cooking to 9,347 displaced people in northern Syria during the second half of Dec. 2018.
Heating fuel was given to 4,781 individuals in and around Arima and Al-Bab, while an additional 82,600 liters of diesel was distributed to 826 families in the region. Gas cylinders were also provided to 4,566 people in the towns of Akhtarin and Marea.
The center’s relief activities are among projects to support Syrian refugees inside and outside Syria.

MAKKAH: Seventeen startup businesses, the development of which was supported by Saudi investment company Wadi Makkah’s Nomo incubator, were introduced to the public this week during a showcase titled Rabi’ Al-Wadi (The Valley’s Spring).
Each startup organized various activities during the event, which took place on Jan. 9 and 10, reflecting the services they offer, many of which are aimed at families and improving social responsibility. These included workshops, competitions, consultations, lectures and bazaars.
One of the workshops, titled “Be Your Own Beauty Consultant,” offered women between the ages of 18 and 50 advice on choosing the right outfit to achieve the perfect look and introduced them to techniques for successful shopping and closet arrangement. “The Little Robot” workshop, meanwhile, introduced children between the ages of 5 and 14 to robotics. They were shown how to assemble a robot and then given the chance to compete in a robot building contest.
Other activities included support and advice sessions for mothers about raising children, and an introduction to the mechanisms and benefits of the “Economy of Communion,” an international initiative that aims to tackle social problems by creating businesses designed to become integral parts of their communities.
Dr. Talal Al-Maghribi, the acting CEO of Wadi Makkah, said that the event is designed to help startups incubated by Nomo begin to make a lasting contribution to society and, through the workshops and activities presented by qualified professionals, educate people about ways in which they can improve their lifestyles.
“Seventeen of the startups of Wadi Makkah’s incubator have not yet entered the market and will stay in the incubator for 10 more days,” said Al-Maghribi. “The work of some of these startups is focused on community leadership, while others provide Hajj and Umrah services, in addition to consulting firms for workshops, and auto parts.”
He added that the event gave the startups a chance to introduce themselves and the services they offer to potential customers before they launch.
Wadi Makkah begins an incubator program every six months to develop new businesses, Al-Maghribi said, not all of which make it to the market. Of those that do, some have enjoyed remarkable growth, he added.
The successfully launched businesses include one that provides social media analysis services to ministries, and another that analyzes congestion at Saudi airports. Some have also attracted investment from international companies.

