JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) distributed heating fuel and gas cylinders for cooking to 9,347 displaced people in northern Syria during the second half of Dec. 2018.
Heating fuel was given to 4,781 individuals in and around Arima and Al-Bab, while an additional 82,600 liters of diesel was distributed to 826 families in the region. Gas cylinders were also provided to 4,566 people in the towns of Akhtarin and Marea.
The center’s relief activities are among projects to support Syrian refugees inside and outside Syria.
Saudi Arabia’s aid agency distributes heating fuel, gas cylinders in Syria
