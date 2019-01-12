No further US waivers on Iran oil sanctions: official

You are here

﻿

Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz. (Reuters)
Updated 12 January 2019
Reuters
  • US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook made the comments at a news conference in Abu Dhabi
  • Washington has given waivers to eight traditional Iranian oil buyers
ABU DHABI: US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Saturday Washington was not looking to grant any more waivers for Iranian oil after the reimposition of US sanctions.
Hook told a news conference in the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi that the reason for the earlier waivers was to prevent a spike in oil prices. He declined to say what the administration in Washington would do when the current waivers end in May.
Washington gave waivers to eight traditional Iranian oil buyers — including China, India, Japan and South Korea — after reimposing sanctions on Iranian oil in November.

0
Huawei sacks employee in Poland that was arrested on spying charges

Updated 13 min ago
Reuters
Huawei sacks employee in Poland that was arrested on spying charges

  • Polish authorities on Friday arrested Wang Weijing and a former Polish security official on spying allegations
  • Huawei, the world’s biggest producer of telecoms equipment, faces intense scrutiny in the West over its relationship with the Chinese government
Updated 13 min ago
Reuters
HONG KONG: Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei said on Saturday it had terminated the employment of a Chinese worker arrested on spying allegations in Poland.
Polish authorities on Friday arrested Wang Weijing and a former Polish security official on spying allegations, a move that could fuel Western security concerns about the telecoms equipment maker.
Huawei said in a statement that its employee’s alleged actions “have no relation to the company.” The company added that the decision was made as the incident has brought the company into disrepute.
Huawei, the world’s biggest producer of telecoms equipment, faces intense scrutiny in the West over its relationship with the Chinese government and US-led allegations that its equipment could be used by Beijing for spying.

0
0
