Apple demanded $1 billion for chance to win iPhone chip contract, Qualcomm CEO testifies

Under the 2011 deal, Qualcomm was named Apple’s sole supplier of modem chips. (Reuters)
Updated 12 January 2019
Reuters
Apple demanded $1 billion for chance to win iPhone chip contract, Qualcomm CEO testifies

  • The payment from Qualcomm to Apple was meant to ease the technical costs of swapping out the iPhone’s then-current Infineon chip with Qualcomm’s
  • While such a payment is common in the industry, the size of it was not
Updated 12 January 2019
Reuters
SAN JOSE, California: Qualcomm sought to become the sole supplier of modem chips for Apple’s iPhone to recoup a $1-billion “incentive payment” that Apple insisted on, not to block rivals from the market, Qualcomm’s chief executive testified on Friday.
The payment from Qualcomm to Apple — part of a 2011 deal between Apple and Qualcomm — was meant to ease the technical costs of swapping out the iPhone’s then-current Infineon chip with Qualcomm’s, CEO Steve Mollenkopf testified at a trial with the US Federal Trade Commission.
While such a payment is common in the industry, the size of it was not, Mollenkopf said.
Under the 2011 deal, Qualcomm was named Apple’s sole supplier of modem chips, which help mobile phones connect to wireless data networks, in exchange for which Qualcomm agreed to give Apple a rebate — the exact nature of which has not been disclosed. Apple could choose another supplier but it would lose the rebate, effectively increasing the cost of its chips.
Antitrust regulators have argued the deal with Apple was part of a pattern of anticompetitive conduct by Qualcomm to preserve its dominance in modem chips and exclude players like Intel.
At a federal courthouse in San Jose, California, Mollenkopf testified that Apple demanded the $1 billion without any assurance of how many chips it would buy, which pushed the chip supplier to pursue an exclusivity arrangement in order to ensure it sold enough chips to recover the payment.
Qualcomm was not aiming to block rivals like Intel, he said.
“The risk was, what would the volume be? Would we get everything we wanted, given that we paid so much in incentive?” Mollenkopf testified.
Earlier in the day, Apple supply chain executive Tony Blevins testified that it was Apple’s practice to pursue at least two suppliers and as many as six for each of the more than 1,000 components in the iPhone.
The company stopped trying to place an Intel modem chip in the iPad Mini 2 because losing the rebates on Qualcomm’s chips would have made the overall cost too high, he said.
“They made it very unattractive for us to use another chip supplier,” Blevins said of the rebates. “These rebates were very, very large.”

Huawei sacks employee in Poland that was arrested on spying charges

Updated 36 min 1 sec ago
Reuters
Huawei sacks employee in Poland that was arrested on spying charges

  • Polish authorities on Friday arrested Wang Weijing and a former Polish security official on spying allegations
  • Huawei, the world’s biggest producer of telecoms equipment, faces intense scrutiny in the West over its relationship with the Chinese government
Updated 36 min 1 sec ago
Reuters
HONG KONG: Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei said on Saturday it had terminated the employment of a Chinese worker arrested on spying allegations in Poland.
Polish authorities on Friday arrested Wang Weijing and a former Polish security official on spying allegations, a move that could fuel Western security concerns about the telecoms equipment maker.
Huawei said in a statement that its employee’s alleged actions “have no relation to the company.” The company added that the decision was made as the incident has brought the company into disrepute.
Huawei, the world’s biggest producer of telecoms equipment, faces intense scrutiny in the West over its relationship with the Chinese government and US-led allegations that its equipment could be used by Beijing for spying.

