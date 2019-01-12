You are here

  • Home
  • Clashes erupt in Yemen’s Hodeidah despite truce
﻿

Clashes erupt in Yemen’s Hodeidah despite truce

The Saudi-led Arab coalition and Houthi militia last month agreed a cease-fire for Hodeidah, above, during UN-sponsored talks in Sweden. (AFP)
Updated 12 January 2019
AFP
0

Clashes erupt in Yemen’s Hodeidah despite truce

  • Artillery and machine-gun exchanges rocked the southern part of Hodeidah in early morning before tapering off later in day
  • UN officials say 80 percent of the population — 24 million people — are in need of aid
Updated 12 January 2019
AFP
0

HODEIDAH: Clashes erupted between Houthi militia and government forces in Yemen’s flashpoint port city of Hodeidah on Saturday, dealing a new blow to a fragile truce, an AFP correspondent reported.
Artillery and machine-gun exchanges rocked the southern part of Hodeidah in early morning before tapering off later in day, the correspondent said.
The Houthi-held port city, which is a lifeline for the delivery of desperately needed humanitarian aid, was for months the main front line in the Yemeni conflict after government forces supported by Saudi Arabia and its allies launched an offensive to capture it in June.
But last month the warring parties agreed a cease-fire for Hodeidah during UN-sponsored talks in Sweden.
The United Nations has said the truce has largely held since it came into force on December 18 but there have been delays in the agreed pullback of the Houthis and government forces.
The Houthis control most of Hodeidah while government forces are deployed on its southern and eastern outskirts.
The conflict has killed nearly 10,000 people and unleashed the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, according to the United Nations.
UN aid officials say 80 percent of the population — 24 million people — are in need of aid and nearly 10 million are just one step away from famine.
UN aid coordinator Lise Grande visited Hodeidah on Friday and met local officials, the head of Yemen’s National Authority for the Administration and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Jaber Al-Razahi, said.
“The reason for the visit of UN humanitarian coordinator Lisa Grande to Hodeidah is to see the humanitarian situation ... and ensure the arrival of aid through the port,” Al-Razahi said.

Topics: Yemen Hodeidah Houthis

Related

0
Middle-East
UN envoy holds talks with Yemen president amid preparations to boost Hodeidah monitoring team
0
Middle-East
Houthis destroy relief aid depots in Hodeidah

Egyptian security forces kill 6 militants in desert raid

Updated 12 January 2019
AP
0

Egyptian security forces kill 6 militants in desert raid

  • Egypt has been battling Islamic militants for years
  • An all-out military campaign to quash their insurgency in the north of the Sinai Peninsula began nearly a year ago
Updated 12 January 2019
AP
0

CAIRO: Egypt’s interior Ministry says security forces have killed six Islamic militants in a raid on their desert hideout south of the capital Cairo.
It said the militants killed in the early Saturday raid were hiding in an area between the southern provinces of Sohag and Assiut. The militants were killed in a firefight initiated by the militants, it added.
Egypt has been battling Islamic militants for years. An all-out military campaign to quash their insurgency in the north of the Sinai Peninsula began nearly a year ago with the government throwing into battle tens of thousands of troops, jet-fighters, tanks and helicopter gunships.
The campaign brought to a halt high-profile attacks blamed on the militants, like one last year in which they killed more than 300 worshippers in a Sinai mosque.

Topics: Egypt

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
Egyptian forces kill 40 suspected militants after tourist bus bombed
0
Middle-East
Egypt: 27 militants killed in Sinai, border with Libya

Latest updates

Ivanka Trump among possible World Bank nominees
0
Danish PM joins hundreds at funeral for Dane slain in Morocco
0
Huawei sacks employee in Poland that was arrested on spying charges
0
Egyptian security forces kill 6 militants in desert raid
0
France’s ‘yellow vests’ mobilize for fresh round of protests
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.