India’s online sellers to appeal against competition commission’s Flipkart ruling

The Competition Commission of India had said Flipkart as well as Amazon did not break regulations through their selection of merchants and brands. (Reuters)
Updated 12 January 2019
Reuters
  • All India Online Vendors Association, which represents more than 3,500 online sellers, had complained that Flipkart was using its dominant position to favor select sellers
  • India has a burgeoning e-commerce market, with almost 500 million Indians using the internet in 2018
Updated 12 January 2019
Reuters
MUMBAI: A group representing online sellers in India will appeal against the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI’s) ruling in favor of Walmart-owned Flipkart, the group’s lawyer Chanakya Basa said in a release on Saturday.
All India Online Vendors Association (AIOVA), which represents more than 3,500 online sellers, had complained that Flipkart was using its dominant position to favor select sellers. The CCI had rejected this argument in November.
The CCI had said Flipkart as well as Amazon did not break regulations through their selection of merchants and brands.
The AIOVA will appeal to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Monday against the CCI decision, Basa told Reuters.
“We firmly believe we have filed adequate information to prove the existence of a prima-facie case which the hon’ble Commission has failed to take into account. Hence, we are filing this appeal,” Basa said in a statement.
The AIOVA has also brought a similar case against Amazon, alleging it favors merchants that it partly owns, such as Cloudtail and Appario.
India has a burgeoning e-commerce market, with almost 500 million Indians using the internet in 2018. The market is tipped to grow to $200 billion in a decade, according to Morgan Stanley.

0
Business & Economy
0
Ivanka Trump among possible World Bank nominees

Updated 12 January 2019
AFP
  • Nikki Haley also in the running according to Financial Times report
Updated 12 January 2019
AFP
WASHINGTON: Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser Ivanka and the former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley are among possible US candidates to replace outgoing World Bank President Jim Yong Kim, The Financial Times reported Friday.
Kim abruptly announced Monday he was cutting short his tenure as the bank’s president more than three years before his second term was due to end.
In addition to Trump and Haley, who stepped down as US Ambassador to the United Nations last month, other names being floated include Treasury Undersecretary for International Affairs David Malpass and Mark Green, head of the US Agency for International Development, the newspaper reported.
Ivanka Trump in 2017 was the driving force behind a $1 billion, Saudi-supported World Bank fund to promote entrepreneurship by women.
The Treasury Department told AFP on Friday that it had no comment in potential candidates.
The department has received a “significant number of recommendations,” a spokesperson said.
“We are beginning the internal review process for a US nominee. We look forward to working with the governors to select a new leader.”
Under an unwritten agreement, the United States, which is the bank’s largest shareholder, has always chosen its leader since the institution was founded following World War II.
But the success of a US candidate no longer appears completely assured.
Kim was the first American nominee to face a contested election for the World Bank presidency in 2012 and the bank’s board has said its selection process will be “open, merit-based and transparent,” implying non-US candidates would not be ruled out.
The World Bank Board said Thursday it would start accepting nominations for a new leader early next month and name a replacement for Kim by mid-April.

0
0
0
0
0
0
