Arab designers set to storm Paris Couture Week

DUBAI: Lebanese fashion house Maison Rabih Kayrouz has been granted haute couture status by the French Couture Federation, it was announced last week, and the label is set to take part in the upcoming Paris Couture Week alongside an elite handful of regional brands.

The decision to grant the fashion house the prestigious position was made at a Dec. 3 meeting between the French Couture Federation and France’s Industry Ministry, although the announcement was made last week.

Maison Rabih Kayrouz was elected as a guest member of the haute couture calendar in 2016 — guest members can take part in the couture week showcases but cannot use the label “haute couture.”

Other iconic fashion houses to be hold the haute couture tag include Givenchy, Chanel and Maison Margiela.

The brand’s founder took to Instagram to express his gratitude about the recognition.



“We are proud to announce that Maison Rabih Kayrouz is officially appointed to the haute couture prestigious circle... permanent member and the right to use the haute couture label... thanks to all the team who worked so hard since 20 years (and) thanks to all our friends and supporters (sic),” the post read.The label is popular with celebrities, with Canadian crooner Celine Dion having worn many a design by the Lebanese fashion house. One standout look was a lemon-yellow suit by Kayrouz that she wore while in Bangkok on the Asian leg of her world tour in July 2018.Similar striking looks will no doubt go on show as Paris Couture Week kicks off on Jan. 21, with four Arab fashion labels taking part in the elite event.Maison Rabih Kayrouz, Georges Hobeika, Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad have all been invited to showcase their collections in Paris and are part of a high-end group of just 31 labels to take part in January’s showcase.The Lebanese labels will be joined by the likes of Christian Dior, Jean Paul Gaultier and Ralph & Russo at Paris Couture Week, which ends on Jan. 24.