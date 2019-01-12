You are here

Arab designers set to storm Paris Couture Week

Lebanon fashion designer Rabih Kayrouz acknowledges the audience at the end of his 2018-2019 Fall/Winter Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris, on July 2, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 12 January 2019
Arab News
Arab News

Updated 12 January 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Lebanese fashion house Maison Rabih Kayrouz has been granted haute couture status by the French Couture Federation, it was announced last week, and the label is set to take part in the upcoming Paris Couture Week alongside an elite handful of regional brands.
The decision to grant the fashion house the prestigious position was made at a Dec. 3 meeting between the French Couture Federation and France’s Industry Ministry, although the announcement was made last week.
Maison Rabih Kayrouz was elected as a guest member of the haute couture calendar in 2016 — guest members can take part in the couture week showcases but cannot use the label “haute couture.”
Other iconic fashion houses to be hold the haute couture tag include Givenchy, Chanel and Maison Margiela.
The brand’s founder took to Instagram to express his gratitude about the recognition.

“We are proud to announce that Maison Rabih Kayrouz is officially appointed to the haute couture prestigious circle... permanent member and the right to use the haute couture label... thanks to all the team who worked so hard since 20 years (and) thanks to all our friends and supporters (sic),” the post read.
The label is popular with celebrities, with Canadian crooner Celine Dion having worn many a design by the Lebanese fashion house. One standout look was a lemon-yellow suit by Kayrouz that she wore while in Bangkok on the Asian leg of her world tour in July 2018.
Similar striking looks will no doubt go on show as Paris Couture Week kicks off on Jan. 21, with four Arab fashion labels taking part in the elite event.
Maison Rabih Kayrouz, Georges Hobeika, Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad have all been invited to showcase their collections in Paris and are part of a high-end group of just 31 labels to take part in January’s showcase.
The Lebanese labels will be joined by the likes of Christian Dior, Jean Paul Gaultier and Ralph & Russo at Paris Couture Week, which ends on Jan. 24.

Topics: Paris couture week Paris fashion Lebanon

Dior moves Paris fashion show to avoid 'yellow vests'

Updated 11 January 2019
AFP
AFP

  • Demonstrators smashed up its Champs Elysees boutique on November 26 and stole goods and caused damage
  • Many Paris fashion shows traditionally take place near the Champs Elysees, which has been the focus for the ‘yellow vests’ weekly Saturday demonstrations
Updated 11 January 2019
AFP
PARIS: Dior said Friday it was bringing forward its Paris fashion week show after its flagship shop was looted during “yellow vests” protests.
The luxury brand’s men’s spring summer show was to have been taken place a week Saturday, when more anti-government protests are likely in the French capital.
Dior refused to say if it was bringing the January 19 show forward a day to avoid trouble.
However, demonstrators smashed up its Champs Elysees boutique on November 26 and stole goods and caused damage reportedly to the tune of one million euros.
Others scrawled graffiti declaring “Screw the rich and immigrants.”
Slogans including “The people want Dior” were plastered on the building after earlier protests.
Luxury boutiques have become a frequent target of the protests, which began in November as a revolt against a rise in fuel prices but which have since morphed into an expression of general discontent.
Chanel, which protected the windows of its shops with fashionably black plywood cladding, has also become a magnet for graffiti, sprayed with slogans such as “Yellow is the new black” and “A perfume of victory.”
The US designer Thom Browne also moved his Saturday show to earlier in the day, while other brands have so far not said whether they will be affected.
Supermodel Bella Hadid set social media alight Wednesday by appearing at a Louis Vuitton dinner during New York fashion week in a luminous yellow vest designed by the creator of its men’s line, Virgil Abloh.
The American came up with the design as a part of his first show for the label earlier this year, but the model’s appearance in it still set tongues wagging.
Many Paris fashion shows traditionally take place near the Champs Elysees, which has been the focus for the “yellow vests” weekly Saturday demonstrations, which often end in violence.
Police have tried to contain protesters by closing metro stations and redirecting traffic from the area.
Paris men’s fashion week begins on Tuesday and is followed by the haute couture shows, which will run until January 24.

Topics: fashion Dior Paris France

0
