Saudi Arabia distributes food to Nigerian, Yemeni refugees

JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has distributed more than 2,100 tons of food to internally displaced people in the northern Nigerian states of Borno and Yobe.

The distribution is the second such delivery of food aid to the region, and comes as part of a wider $10 million program to feed refugees in Nigeria.

The timing of the delivery coincided to help ease the pressures of renewed displacement in the region, as a result of renewed hostility between the army and terrorist group Boko Haram.

Meanwhile, KSRelief has also distributed 1,250 food baskets, weighing 92.5 tons, to internally displaced people in Yemen.

The aid, handed out to 7,500 Yemenis, concentrated on the villages of Al-Khadad, Al-Haski, Al-Hajjal, and the town of Lahj.

KSRelief is heavily involved in the humanitarian efforts to help people affected by the conflict in Yemen, so far leading and contributing to 321 projects across the country.