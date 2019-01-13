You are here

﻿

Saudi Arabia distributes food to Nigerian, Yemeni refugees

The distribution is the second such delivery of food aid to the region, and comes as part of a wider $10 million program to feed refugees in Nigeria. (SPA)
The distribution is the second such delivery of food aid to the region, and comes as part of a wider $10 million program to feed refugees in Nigeria. (SPA)
The distribution is the second such delivery of food aid to the region, and comes as part of a wider $10 million program to feed refugees in Nigeria. (SPA)
The distribution is the second such delivery of food aid to the region, and comes as part of a wider $10 million program to feed refugees in Nigeria. (SPA)
Updated 2 min 15 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia distributes food to Nigerian, Yemeni refugees

  • Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief is heavily involved in the humanitarian efforts to help people affected by the conflict in Yemen
Updated 2 min 15 sec ago
Arab News
JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has distributed more than 2,100 tons of food to internally displaced people in the northern Nigerian states of Borno and Yobe.
The distribution is the second such delivery of food aid to the region, and comes as part of a wider $10 million program to feed refugees in Nigeria.
The timing of the delivery coincided to help ease the pressures of renewed displacement in the region, as a result of renewed hostility between the army and terrorist group Boko Haram.
Meanwhile, KSRelief has also distributed 1,250 food baskets, weighing 92.5 tons, to internally displaced people in Yemen.
The aid, handed out to 7,500 Yemenis, concentrated on the villages of Al-Khadad, Al-Haski, Al-Hajjal, and the town of Lahj.
KSRelief is heavily involved in the humanitarian efforts to help people affected by the conflict in Yemen, so far leading and contributing to 321 projects across the country.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Yemen Nigeria

Saudi Justice Ministry completes training for 16,000 employees

Saudi Justice Minister Waleed Al-Samaani said that the ministry is continuing its efforts to achieve the objectives of the National Transformation Program 2020 and Vision 2030. (SPA)
Updated 21 min 6 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Justice Ministry completes training for 16,000 employees

  • Saudi Justice Minister Waleed Al-Samaani said that the ministry is continuing its efforts to achieve the objectives of the National Transformation Program 2020 and Vision 2030
Updated 21 min 6 sec ago
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Justice Ministry has trained around 16,000 employees over the past four years to develop the workforce and raise its productivity level.
The ministry provided 1,277 programs for employees covering several fields including accounting, human resources, leadership development, law and statistics.
The training amounted to 400 hours.
The ministry also provided services to improve employee satisfaction and raise awareness about the King Salman Program to Develop Human Resources.
It set up communication channels for employees to raise complaints, and measures to ensure safety and a sense of belonging in the workplace.
Earlier, Saudi Justice Minister and Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council Waleed Al-Samaani said that the ministry is continuing its efforts to achieve the objectives of the National Transformation Program 2020 and Vision 2030, which focus on enhancing the user-friendliness and cost-effectiveness of government services.
 

Topics: Saudi justice ministry

