JEDDAH: A Saudi man ended up dead and others were injured as residents of an eastern Jeddah neighborhood clashed following a disagreement over parking lots on Saturday night, police said early Sunday.
A preliminary Makkah police report, carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), said weapons were used in the "mass quarrel" and one man was taken to a hospital for stab wounds. It was not clear if it was the same man who was declared dead.
"All the other participants in the quarrel were arrested," the report said.
Police have subsequently beefed up security patrols in the neighborhood.
The report said several suspects were referred for prosecution.
Saudi man stabbed dead, others injured in Jeddah neighborhood melee: Police
- Police have arrested all participants in the violence
