You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi man stabbed dead, others injured in Jeddah neighborhood melee: Police
﻿

Saudi man stabbed dead, others injured in Jeddah neighborhood melee: Police

Jeddah police have beefed up security patrols on Saturday after a neighborhood melee erupted. (File photo)
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi man stabbed dead, others injured in Jeddah neighborhood melee: Police

  • Police have arrested all participants in the violence
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: A Saudi man ended up dead and others were injured as residents of an eastern Jeddah neighborhood clashed following a disagreement over parking lots on Saturday night, police said early Sunday.
A preliminary Makkah police report, carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), said weapons were used in the "mass quarrel" and one man was taken to a hospital for stab wounds. It was not clear if it was the same man who was declared dead.
"All the other participants in the quarrel were arrested," the report said.
Police have subsequently beefed up security patrols in the neighborhood.
The report said several suspects were referred for prosecution. 

Topics: violence Jeddah neighborhood toughies

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Justice Ministry completes training for 16,000 employees

Saudi Arabia issues 2.78 million Umrah visas so far

Muslim pilgrims sit and circumambulate around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the Muslim holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia on August 28, 2017. (AFP)
Updated 43 min 16 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia issues 2.78 million Umrah visas so far

  • The Vision 2030 reform plan aims to attract more than 30 million Umrah pilgrims, and provide them with excellent services and an outstanding experience
Updated 43 min 16 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The number of Umrah visas issued this year has reached 2,785,790, of which 2,346,429 pilgrims have arrived in the Kingdom, according to data provided by the Hajj and Umrah Ministry.
There are 345,114 pilgrims still in the Kingdom, with 233,910 in Makkah and 111,204 in Madinah.
Most pilgrims — 2,122,424 — came to the Kingdom by air, while 213,121 entered by land and 10,884 arrived by sea.
The largest number of pilgrims are from Pakistan (637,745) followed by Indonesia (420,410), India (292,607), Malaysia (135,895), Yemen (128,618), Egypt (73,179), Turkey (65,970), the UAE (59,855) and Bangladesh (57,701).
The Vision 2030 reform plan aims to attract more than 30 million Umrah pilgrims, and provide them with excellent services and an outstanding experience.
Last year, the ministry launched a weekly indicator whereby authorities can track the number of pilgrims coming into the Kingdom, and in turn enrich their experiences by providing high-quality services.

Topics: Umrah pilgrims Hajj & Umra Makkah Madinah Saudi Arabia Vision2030 Vision 2030

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
More than 2.5m Umrah visas issued so far
0
Saudi Arabia
High-quality service to Umrah guests pledged

Latest updates

Saudi man stabbed dead, others injured in Jeddah neighborhood melee: Police
0
Dozens feared dead in Nigeria as leaking oil tanker explodes
0
Saudi Arabia issues 2.78 million Umrah visas so far
0
The human cost of the drug crisis sweeping Gaza
0
US ‘not looking to grant further Iran oil waivers’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.