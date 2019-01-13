You are here

  • Home
  • Theresa May warns of catastrophe if UK lawmakers don’t back Brexit deal
﻿

Theresa May warns of catastrophe if UK lawmakers don’t back Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May said lawmakers must not let down the people who voted for Brexit. (AFP)
Updated 1 min 43 sec ago
Reuters
0

Theresa May warns of catastrophe if UK lawmakers don’t back Brexit deal

  • Lawmakers are set to vote on May’s Brexit deal on Tuesday
  • Theresa May shelved plans for a vote in December when it became clear there were not enough lawmakers to back the deal agreed with Brussels
Updated 1 min 43 sec ago
Reuters
0

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May has warned lawmakers that failure to back her plan to leave the European Union would be catastrophic for Britain, in a plea for support two days ahead of a vote in parliament that she is expected to lose.
Lawmakers are set to vote on May’s Brexit deal on Tuesday, after she shelved plans for a vote in December when it became clear that not enough lawmakers from her own party or others would back the deal she agreed with Brussels.
May looks little closer to securing the support she needs, but writing in the Sunday Express she said lawmakers must not let down the people who voted for Brexit.
“Doing so would be a catastrophic and unforgivable breach of trust in our democracy,” May said.
“So my message to Parliament this weekend is simple: it is time to forget the games and do what is right for our country.”
On Friday, her foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said Brexit might not happen at all if May’s deal was defeated.
Britain, the world’s fifth largest economy, is scheduled to quit the European Union on March 29.
The Sunday Times reported that rebel lawmakers were planning to wrest control of the legislative agenda away from May next week with a view to suspending or delaying Brexit, citing a senior government source.

Topics: EU European Union UK Britain Brexit Theresa may

Related

0
Business & Economy
UK economy slows as global worries, Brexit weighs on factories
0
World
Brexit might not happen if May’s deal defeated, British minister says

Indonesia seeks to reassure HIV patients over drug supplies

Updated 9 min 10 sec ago
Reuters
0

Indonesia seeks to reassure HIV patients over drug supplies

  • More than 300,000 patients in Indonesia relied on ARV doses last year
  • Should the upcoming tender fail to be met by April, the health ministry had secured an additional 560,000 bottles of the separate TLE pills from the fund
Updated 9 min 10 sec ago
Reuters
0

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s health ministry has sought to reassure HIV patients that sufficient antiretroviral (ARV) drugs will be available for their treatment after some hospitals had run out of supplies.
At least 29 hospitals and health centers in Indonesia had exhausted their stocks of a particular type of ARV, known as a fixed-dose combination of Tenofovir, Lamivudin and Efavirens (TLE), Aditya Wardhana of the Indonesia AIDS Coalition, a non-governmental organization, told a news conference.
The health ministry confirmed that a tender to procure some ARV drugs last year had failed, but said it had imported some of the TLE through The Global Fund, an international financing organization to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.
Still, the Indonesia AIDS Coalition called for more emergency purchases via the fund, and urged President Joko Widodo to intervene.
More than 300,000 patients in Indonesia relied on ARV doses last year, according to Health Ministry data.
Engko Sosialine Magdalene, director general of pharmaceutical and medical devices at the ministry, said the country has enough fixed-dose ARV to last until May.
“A tender will start next month, so it will not impact our stocks,” Magdalene said on Saturday.
She said in the meantime patients unable to obtain the drug could use pills containing similar ingredients and there was sufficient stock until December.
Should the upcoming tender fail to be met by April, the health ministry had secured an additional 560,000 bottles of the separate TLE pills from the fund, Magdalene said.
Some patients, however, are concerned about potentially changing their medication. “Clearly we are terrified,” HIV patient Baby Rivona Nasution, told the news conference hosted by the Indonesia AIDS Coalition. She has been using ARV medication for the past decade
“Will I still be alive or not by the end of the year?“
Wardhana of the Indonesia AIDS Coalition said the issue of obtaining the drugs distributed in the country by pharmaceutical companies Kimia Farma and Indofarma Global Medika may be due to high prices.
According to Magdalene, procurement regulations meant the ministry “could not access with such prices.” She did not elaborate.
Honesti Basyir, Kimia Farma president director, declined to comment on prices but said efforts must be made to reduce Indonesia’s reliance on costly imported raw materials for drugs.
Indofarma Global Medika could not be reached for comment.

Topics: HIV Indonesia

Related

0
Business & Economy
Indonesia’s plans to regulate ride-hailing rates threaten Grab, Go-Jek models
0
World
Indonesia to resume search for crashed Lion Air jet’s cockpit voice recorder

Latest updates

Iran protests to Poland over Iran-focused summit
0
Israel: Sixth Hezbollah tunnel discovered on Lebanese-Israeli border
0
Indonesia seeks to reassure HIV patients over drug supplies
0
Cathay Pacific sells steeply discounted premium flights, again
0
Trump: No emergency declaration to end US govt shutdown
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.