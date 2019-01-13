You are here

Top Yemen intelligence official injured in Houthi drone strike dies

An image grab taken from a video obtained by AFPTV shows Yemeni soldiers reacting after a drone exploded above Yemen's al-Anad airbase in the government-held southern province of Lahj on January 10, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 13 January 2019
AFP
Top Yemen intelligence official injured in Houthi drone strike dies

  • Intelligence Brigadier General Saleh Tamah was wounded on Thursday in a strike on a military parade in Al-Anad air base
  • Among those injured were Yemen's deputy chief of staff Saleh Al-Zandani
Updated 13 January 2019
AFP
DUBAI: A high-ranking Yemeni intelligence official injured in a Houthi drone attack on the country's largest air base died of his wounds on Sunday, medical sources said.

Intelligence Brigadier General Saleh Tamah was wounded on Thursday in a strike on a military parade in Al-Anad air base, in government-held Lahij province some 60 kilometres north of Yemen's second city Aden.

Medical sources told AFP that Tamah underwent several surgeries in a hospital in Aden but died Sunday morning.

At least seven - including Tamah - were killed and 11 injured in Thursday's incident, which threatens to hamper United Nations-led peace efforts.

Among those injured were Yemen's deputy chief of staff Saleh Al-Zandani, senior army commander Fadel Hasan and Lahij governor Ahmad Abdullah al-Turki.

Turki and Zandani were transported to Saudi Arabia for treatment, a Yemeni official told AFP.

The UN voiced alarm on Friday following the attack and urged "all parties to the conflict to exercise restraint and refrain from further escalation".

At talks in Sweden last month, the UN-brokered several agreements between the Iran-aligned Houthis and the Saudi-backed government seen as the best chance of ending nearly four years of devastating conflict.

The warring sides agreed on truce deals for the key Houthi-held aid port of Hodeida and battleground third city Taiz.

The UN is working to schedule a new round of consultations, possibly in Kuwait, aimed at drafting a political framework.

Topics: Yemen

Egypt university expels female student for hugging male friend

Updated 13 January 2019
AFP
Egypt university expels female student for hugging male friend

  • ‘Hugging between unmarried men and women violates ‘the values and principles of society’’
  • The woman, however, can appeal the expulsion decision
Updated 13 January 2019
AFP
CAIRO: Egypt’s Al-Azhar university on Sunday said it had expelled a female student after she appeared in a video hugging a male colleague, accusing her of undermining the school’s reputation.
The video, which went viral earlier this month, showed a young man carrying a bouquet of flowers kneeling before a young woman and then hugging her in what appeared to be a marriage proposal.
The video was apparently not filmed at Al-Azhar — a branch of Egypt’s highest Sunni Muslim authority — but at another establishment, Mansoura University in the country’s north.
Nevertheless, the disciplinary council of the Al-Azhar University campus in Mansoura on Saturday “decided to expel the young girl definitively,” university spokesman Ahmed Zarie said.
He said the video had caused a “public outcry” and that the university’s decision to expel her was because she had presented a “bad image” of Al-Azhar University, which strictly segregates the genders.
He said hugging between unmarried men and women violates “the values and principles of society.”
The woman, however, can appeal the expulsion decision, Zarie said.
The young man who appeared in the video could also face sanctions, a spokesman for Mansoura University said, adding that the school’s disciplinary council will meet on Monday to decide his “punishment.”
Egypt, a predominantly Muslim country, is a largely conservative society.
Last year, prosecutors detained a female singer for four days for “incitement to debauchery” after an online video clip which included sensual oriental dances and suggestive gestures went viral.
And in 2017 another female pop singer was sentenced to two years in prison on similar charges, also over a video deemed provocative. Her sentence was reduced to a year on appeal.

