You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan’s top court stays execution of mentally ill man
﻿

Pakistan’s top court stays execution of mentally ill man

According to a statement, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar in the city of Lahore also ordered a new hearing in the case of Khizar Hayat, whose execution had been scheduled for Jan. 15. (Internet)
Updated 13 January 2019
AP
0

Pakistan’s top court stays execution of mentally ill man

  • Hayat was first diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2008
  • The chief justice has also ordered a new hearing in the case
Updated 13 January 2019
AP
0

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Supreme Court has suspended the execution of a mentally ill former policeman sentenced to death in 2003 for killing a fellow officer.
According to a statement, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar in the city of Lahore also ordered a new hearing in the case of Khizar Hayat, whose execution had been scheduled for Jan. 15.
Hayat was first diagnosed with schizophrenia by prison authorities and a court-assigned medical board back in 2008 and in 2015.
The chief justice said on Saturday that Hayat's case was an issue of human rights and needed to be heard urgently. A two-judge panel will hear Hayat's mother's petition for his life on Monday.
Justice Project Pakistan, which campaigns against the death sentence, welcomed the top court's decision.

Topics: Pakistan crime

Related

0
World
Pakistani court allows 5-day probe in Chinese mission attack
0
World
Pakistan kills 2 ‘terrorists’ in raids on militant hideouts

Body found in rubble brings toll to 4 in Paris bakery blast

Updated 56 min 16 sec ago
AP
0

Body found in rubble brings toll to 4 in Paris bakery blast

  • Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said Saturday the cause of the blast appeared to be accidental
  • About 30 firefighters were at the site Sunday to search for other potential victims, amid a mountain of debris and wrecked cars
Updated 56 min 16 sec ago
AP
0

PARIS: Paris Fire Department said rescuers have found a woman’s body under the rubble of a bakery in Paris that was blown apart by a powerful explosion, bringing the overall death toll to four.
The blast Saturday morning in the Rue de Trevise in north-central Paris also injured dozens of people. Paris Fire Department spokesman Eric Moulin told reporters Sunday that 9 people were still in critical condition from the explosion that devastated a Paris street and 45 others also injured but not as seriously.
He had said earlier that French rescuers were searching for a missing woman living in the building where the bakery was located.
Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said Saturday the cause of the blast appeared to be accidental. He said Paris firefighters were already on the scene to investigate a suspected gas leak at the bakery when the explosion happened. Two firefighters were among those killed.
About 30 firefighters were at the site Sunday to search for other potential victims, amid a mountain of debris and wrecked cars.
Paris authorities said 12 neighboring buildings that were damaged by the blast apparently due to a gas leak have been evacuated. Temporary accommodations were provided for about 40 residents while dozens of others have been housed by family and friends.
The city hall of Paris 9th arrondissement was offering meals and collecting clothes Sunday to help evacuated people.

Topics: Paris gas explosion

Related

0
World
Two firefighters, Spanish tourist killed in Paris gas leak blast
0
World
Yellow vest protests hit with police water cannon, tear gas in Paris

Latest updates

Mohammed Khalid Alyahya appointed Editor-in-Chief of AlArabiya.net – English
0
Quinton De Kock, Dale Steyn put South Africa on course against Pakistan
0
Oil price forecast at $70 for 2019
0
Body found in rubble brings toll to 4 in Paris bakery blast
0
Egypt shuts six ports due to bad weather
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.