Saudi energy minister says oil market on ‘right track’

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih. (Reuters)
Updated 13 January 2019
Arab News
  • OPEC production in December is lower than in November, by 600 thousand barrels per day
  • US crude oil output hit an all-time high of more than 11.5 million barrels per day in October
Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday the oil market is “on the right track” and will quickly return to balance, but oil producers are willing to do more if needed.

“If we look beyond the noise of weekly data and speculators’ herd-like behavior, I remain convinced that we’re on the right track, and that the oil market will quickly return to balance,” said Falih, addressing an oil conference in Abu Dhabi.

The Saudi minister also said US shale oil extraction will not lead to market weakness, Al Arabiya news channel reported. 

US crude oil output hit an all-time high of more than 11.5 million barrels per day in October, according to government data released last month.

“If we find that more needs to be done, we will do so in unison with our OPEC and non-OPEC partners where collaboration is essential too,” he added.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and other leading global oil producers led by Russia, agreed in December to cut their combined oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day starting from January to prevent a supply glut and boost sagging prices.

Al-Faleh said that secondary sources indicate that OPEC production in December is lower than in November, by 600 thousand barrels per day.

Oil production from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries rose by 40,000 barrels a day to 33.08 million barrels in November from a month earlier.

While stressing that demand for oil is still strong, he explained that “what we need to do is reduce the range of volatility in oil prices.”

Al-Falih said that Saudi Arabia will maintain its policy of having sufficient spare oil capacity to stabilize the market.

Later told reporters that he sees no need for an extraordinary OPEC meeting before April, when the group is set to decide its output policy for the rest of 2019.

Israel drone maker Aeronautics gets $232 million buyout offer

Updated 13 January 2019
Reuters
  • Aeronautics said it had agreed to hold talks with the potential buyers and committed to giving them exclusivity
  • The news sent shares of Aeronautics up 37 percent in morning trade in Tel Aviv on Sunday
Updated 13 January 2019
Reuters
JERUSALEM: Israel’s state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and businessman Avihai Stolero have offered to buy unmanned aerial vehicle maker Aeronautics for 850 million shekels ($232 million).
The news sent shares of Aeronautics up 37 percent in morning trade in Tel Aviv on Sunday. Aeronautics rejected a 430 million shekel offer from Rafael and Stolero last August.
Aeronautics, which had a market value of 507 million shekels on Jan. 10, said the latest offer for all its shares would be done as a reverse merger executed through a company jointly owned by Rafael and Stolero.
The company would become private and its shares delisted from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
Aeronautics said it had agreed to hold talks with the potential buyers and committed to giving them exclusivity. Negotiations will take place until Feb. 15, during which time Rafael will conduct due diligence.
Earlier this month, state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries said it was in early talks to invest in Aeronautics.
In 2017, Aeronautics said the Defense Ministry had suspended the marketing and export license for one of the firm’s attack drones to a significant customer in a foreign country. The company denied any wrongdoing.
Israeli media reported at the time that the ministry had opened an investigation into Aeronautics over whether during a product demonstration in Azerbaijan one of its drones was used to attack a military position in the neighboring country of Armenia, and if so, who was at fault.
Aeronautics manufactures unmanned aerial vehicles for military surveillance and defense purposes, as well as for the commercial sector.

