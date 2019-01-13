You are here

Yemeni Information Minister: Attempt to assassinate Hodeidah redeployment team thwarted

Last week seven people were killed when the Houthis targeted a military parade in Yemen. (File/AFP)
  • Intelligence Brigadier General Saleh Tamah died Sunday, days after Thursday's attack
  • There have been numerous drone attack attempts by the Houthis
DUBAI: An attempt to assassinate members of the Redeployment Coordination Committee (RCC) in Yemen has been thwarted, the country’s Information Minister Muammar Al-Iryani said Sunday.

Pro-legitimate Yemeni government members of the RCC were targeted by a Houthi drone that was manufactured in Iran, but the assassination attempt was thwarted.

Al-Iryani said that the attack was an “attempt to hinder the Stockholm agreement, and impede UN and international community efforts to resolve the crisis.”

The Houthis threatened on Sunday to increase the frequency of their drone attacks, Reuters reported.

Yahya Sarea, a Houthi spokesman, told Reuters reporters in Sanaa that Thursday’s attack was a “legitimate operation against aggression.”

Houthis are stockpiling locally-made drones, and soon will have enough aircraft to conduct several drone operations in different locations at the same time, Sarea added.

The Houthi’s statement came after Yemen’s military destroyed a Houthi drone in the Maran front, west of Saada province – the third in January so far, Saudi state-news agency reported.

The military shot down two Houthi drones last week on the Maran front.

The Houthis conducted a drone attack on a military parade in Yemen’s largest air base, Al-Anad, on Thursday. Intelligence Brigadier General Saleh Tamah died of his wounds on Sunday.

At least seven – including Tamah – were killed and 11 injured in Thursday’s incident, which threatens to hamper United Nations-led peace efforts. 

Topics: Yemen Houthis drones

Egypt university expels female student for hugging male friend

  • ‘Hugging between unmarried men and women violates ‘the values and principles of society’’
  • The woman, however, can appeal the expulsion decision
CAIRO: Egypt’s Al-Azhar university on Sunday said it had expelled a female student after she appeared in a video hugging a male colleague, accusing her of undermining the school’s reputation.
The video, which went viral earlier this month, showed a young man carrying a bouquet of flowers kneeling before a young woman and then hugging her in what appeared to be a marriage proposal.
The video was apparently not filmed at Al-Azhar — a branch of Egypt’s highest Sunni Muslim authority — but at another establishment, Mansoura University in the country’s north.
Nevertheless, the disciplinary council of the Al-Azhar University campus in Mansoura on Saturday “decided to expel the young girl definitively,” university spokesman Ahmed Zarie said.
He said the video had caused a “public outcry” and that the university’s decision to expel her was because she had presented a “bad image” of Al-Azhar University, which strictly segregates the genders.
He said hugging between unmarried men and women violates “the values and principles of society.”
The woman, however, can appeal the expulsion decision, Zarie said.
The young man who appeared in the video could also face sanctions, a spokesman for Mansoura University said, adding that the school’s disciplinary council will meet on Monday to decide his “punishment.”
Egypt, a predominantly Muslim country, is a largely conservative society.
Last year, prosecutors detained a female singer for four days for “incitement to debauchery” after an online video clip which included sensual oriental dances and suggestive gestures went viral.
And in 2017 another female pop singer was sentenced to two years in prison on similar charges, also over a video deemed provocative. Her sentence was reduced to a year on appeal.

