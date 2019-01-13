Yemeni Information Minister: Attempt to assassinate Hodeidah redeployment team thwarted

DUBAI: An attempt to assassinate members of the Redeployment Coordination Committee (RCC) in Yemen has been thwarted, the country’s Information Minister Muammar Al-Iryani said Sunday.

Pro-legitimate Yemeni government members of the RCC were targeted by a Houthi drone that was manufactured in Iran, but the assassination attempt was thwarted.

Al-Iryani said that the attack was an “attempt to hinder the Stockholm agreement, and impede UN and international community efforts to resolve the crisis.”

The Houthis threatened on Sunday to increase the frequency of their drone attacks, Reuters reported.

Yahya Sarea, a Houthi spokesman, told Reuters reporters in Sanaa that Thursday’s attack was a “legitimate operation against aggression.”

Houthis are stockpiling locally-made drones, and soon will have enough aircraft to conduct several drone operations in different locations at the same time, Sarea added.

The Houthi’s statement came after Yemen’s military destroyed a Houthi drone in the Maran front, west of Saada province – the third in January so far, Saudi state-news agency reported.

The military shot down two Houthi drones last week on the Maran front.

The Houthis conducted a drone attack on a military parade in Yemen’s largest air base, Al-Anad, on Thursday. Intelligence Brigadier General Saleh Tamah died of his wounds on Sunday.

At least seven – including Tamah – were killed and 11 injured in Thursday’s incident, which threatens to hamper United Nations-led peace efforts.