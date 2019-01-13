Houthi minister calls on expulsion of Patrick Cammaert

A leading figure in the Houthi militia and one of the most wanted by for the Saudi-led Arab coalition, Hassan Zaid, called for the expulsion of Patrick Cammaert from Hodeidah and its ports.

The retired Dutch general is heading the UN team sent to monitor the ceasefire in Yemen's city of Hodeidah.

Zaid, who is a minister of youth and sports in the Houthi government, called to end the ceasefire in a statement published on his Facebook account, local media reported. He claimed that Cammaert was trying to hand over the city and its ports to the coalition.

The UN team was given an initial period of 30 days to monitor a ceasefire between government forces and Houthi rebels in Hodeidah and surrounding areas, with any breaches to be reported by Secretary General Antonio Guterres to the Security Council.

The mandate came from a resolution unanimously adopted by the 15-member council, one week after Martin Griffiths, the UN special envoy to Yemen said there was an urgent need for the truce to be monitored on the ground.

The resolution authorises the secretary-general to establish and send an advance team to begin monitoring the ceasefire and to put into effect the Stockholm agreement. Mr Guterres will report to the Council on a weekly basis regarding the ceasefire and the situation in Yemen.