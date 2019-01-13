You are here

Egypt settles $39 mln dispute with Mercedes-Benz importer -ministry

The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on the second press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, October 3, 2018. (Reuters)
Updated 13 January 2019
Reuters
  • An Egyptian cabinet statement said that Mercedes-Benz production chief Markus Schaefer had told PM Mostafa Madbouly that they were looking to resume operations in Egypt
  • Mercedes-Benz halted assembling its vehicles in Egypt in 2015
CAIRO: Egypt has settled a 700 million Egyptian pound ($39.2 million) dispute between its customs authority and an importer of Mercedes-Benz vehicles, the finance ministry said on Sunday.
The ministry did not name the company and said in a statement that a governmental committee tasked with resolving investment disputes ordered the settlement, without providing details.
The announcement came two days after an Egyptian cabinet statement said that Mercedes-Benz production chief Markus Schaefer had told Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly that the carmaker was looking to resume operations in Egypt and is considering assembling additional models in the country.
Mercedes-Benz halted assembling its vehicles in Egypt in 2015, but in 2017 the company had agreed in principle to a resumption in production, state-run news outlet Al-Ahram said.
Egypt announced in 2017 that Mercedes-Benz would return to the country with a new 50,000 square meter distribution center in the Suez Canal Economic Zone. ($1 = 17.8600 Egyptian pounds)

Topics: Egypt Mercedes-Benz

Saudi shares lead Gulf market gains

Updated 13 January 2019
Reuters
  • Trading volumes thin ahead of companies’ results
  • Saudi Cable Co. shares jump by 10 percent
DUBAI: Most Gulf markets closed in positive territory on Sunday but trading volumes were thin as investors awaited company results reporting that will begin this week.
In Egypt, the index gained 1.2 percent, but Global Telecom Holding plunged 7 percent after announcing earlier on Sunday its plan to convert outstanding shareholder loans of $370.6 million plus accrued interest into equity.
Global Telecom Holding said its financial position and cash flow would remain unchanged after the conversion, given this is a non-cash transaction. But the stock took a hit, plunging to a month’s low. Earlier this month the firm also said it planned to raise capital via a rights issue of 11.2 billion Egyptian pounds ($627.10 million), corresponding to the issuance of 19.3 billion new shares with a par value of 0.58 Egyptian pounds.
In the Gulf, most major markets closed slightly up, with the Saudi exchange leading the gains. The index rose 1 percent, lifted by a 5.5 percent surge by Al Tayyar Travel Group Holding Company, a 2 percent gain by heavyweight Al Rajhi Banking & Investment Corp. and a 10 percent jump by Saudi Cable Co. The latter, a loss-making electrical wires manufacturer, has been gaining value since Dec. 26, when it leapt after reaching a final settlement agreement with commercial creditors on 313.6 million riyals ($83.61 million) in loans.
The Dubai index closed in negative territory, shedding 0.3 percent, reversing gains made in early trading. Union Properties lost 1.9 percent, weighing on the index as it was the stock registering the highest trading volume.
The Kuwait exchange, Boursa Kuwait, upgraded Qurain Petrochemical and Human Soft Holding Co. to the premier market, where the index closed 0.4 percent up on Sunday.

Topics: Egypt Gulf Saudi Arabia Dubai Kuwait

