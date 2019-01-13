You are here

﻿

Quinton De Kock, Dale Steyn put South Africa on course against Pakistan

South Africa's batsman Dale Steyn, right, successfully appeals for LBW against Pakistan's Shan Masood on day three of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Pakistan at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
JOHANNESBURG: A century by Quinton de Kock and a double strike by Dale Steyn kept South Africa on course to complete a series clean sweep on the third day of the third and final Test against Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.
Set to make a daunting 381 to win, Pakistan were 153 for three at the close, needing another 228 runs.
De Kock made an imperious 129, equalling his highest Test score, before South Africa were bowled out for 303.
Imam-ul-Haq and Shan Masood got Pakistan off to their best start of the series, putting on 67 for the first wicket.
Both batsmen looked comfortable on a pitch which played easier on Sunday than the first two days.
But a change of ends brought immediate results for Steyn. Bowling from the southern, Corlett Drive end for the first time in the match, he had Imam caught behind for 35 with a superb delivery which moved away from the batsman just enough to find the edge.
Four overs later Steyn claimed the wicket of Masood after umpire Joel Wilson originally gave him not out. A successful review by South Africa showed a faint inside edge onto Masood’s thigh pad before the ball carried through to wicketkeeper De Kock.
Duanne Olivier dismissed Azhar Ali for the fourth time in the series when the batsman gloved a bouncer to De Kock.
Asad Shafiq (48 not out) and Babar Azam (17 not out) saw Pakistan through to the close with an unbeaten stand of 49.
De Kock and Hashim Amla were mainly responsible for South Africa posting a target likely to be beyond Pakistan’s reach. They came together on Saturday when their side were 93 for five, at which stage their lead was a modest 170.
While Amla patiently compiled an innings of 71 off 144 balls, the left-handed De Kock played fluently as the pair put on 102 for the sixth wicket. De Kock also shared an eighth wicket stand of 79 with Kagiso Rabada.
De Kock reached his fifty off 49 balls and his fourth Test century off 121 deliveries. He was finally caught in the deep, trying for a second successive six off leg-spinner Shadab Khan, after facing 138 balls and hitting 18 fours and a six.
Shadab finished with three for 41 while medium-pacer Faheem Ashraf took three for 42.
Captain Sarfraz Ahmed set a record for a Pakistan wicketkeeper by taking five catches in each innings. His total of ten dismissals in the match was one better than the record previously shared by Rashid Latif and Kamran Akmal.
Pakistan only made one total over 200 in their first five innings in the series and had not batted for longer than 70.4 overs.
Steyn’s two wickets took his total in Tests to 433, bringing him level with Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath and Stuart Broad of England in joint eighth place on the all-time Test wicket-takers list.

Juan Antonio Pizzi praises impact of Hatan Bahbri after Lebanon win in Asian Cup

Updated 33 min 12 sec ago
Arab News
0

Juan Antonio Pizzi praises impact of Hatan Bahbri after Lebanon win in Asian Cup

  • Pizzi also paid tribute to the rest of his players for the well-deserved victory
  • audi Football Federation President Qusay Al-Fawaz also complimented Pizzi and his side’s organization
Updated 33 min 12 sec ago
Arab News
0

LONDON: Juan Antonio Pizzi’s Saudi Arabia side showed a ruthless professionalism in dispatching Lebanon at the weekend, and the Argentine coach urged the Green Falcons to avoid taking their foot off the gas as they look to finish the group stages with a 100 percent record.
Speaking after Fahad Al-Muwallad and Housain Al-Moqahwi sealed a 2-0 win over the Cedars — which sent Saudi Arabia into the Asian Cup last-16 — Pizzi praised his team and the impact of Hatan Bahbri in particular.
“Hatan (Bahbri) is actually doing very, very well and playing at a very good level,” the Argentine said of the Al-Shabbab midfielder.
“He was not with us during the first training camp due to injury, but joined us for the second, where he showed his dedication, concentration and effort.”
Bahbri, who scored his first international goal for the Green Falcons in their group opener against North Korea, was instrumental in Saudi Arabia’s second goal against Lebanon — delivering a pinpoint cross into the box for Al-Moqahwi to slot the ball into the net.
“He is a player you would like to have in your team because of his qualities, but I hope he will not be relaxed at the level he has reached because he can reach further than this.
“He has many chances to be better. I wouldn’t say he is the best, but he is definitely among our best players,” Pizzi said.
Pizzi also paid tribute to the rest of his players for the well-deserved victory.
“The players committed to the tactics and strategy,” he said.
“Individually, each player did their job perfectly. I’m very happy with their performance and the result.”
Saudi Arabia face Qatar in their final group game as Pizzi’s charges look to top the group and orchestrate an easier route to the final. But the Argentine said each game will pose a threat to his team.
“As time goes by, the matches become more difficult because the other teams are well acquainted with our team and how we play, which is normal, but we will certainly be well prepared for each match,” he said.
“We have five days to work on the next game, and all the players in the the squad are fully prepared and ready for that.”
Saudi Football Federation President Qusay Al-Fawaz also complimented Pizzi and his side’s organization, mental toughness and efforts in qualifying for the knockout stage a game early.
“We will treat this game as a win and only three points, and the team will be ready to prepare for the next confrontation, according to our strategy to continue the tournament,” Al-Fawaz said.
Meanwhile, defeat for Lebanon leaves their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage hanging by a thread. They must now win their final group match against North Korea on Thursday to stand any chance of progressing as one of the best four third-placed teams.
Head coach Miodrag Radulovic commended Saudi Arabia for their victory but rued his side’s missed opportunities.
“I want to congratulate Saudi Arabia for the victory, they deserved to win, but also, I’m a little bit disappointed with losing two clean chances in the first half. When you don’t score, you can’t achieve a positive result,” said Radulovic.
“We didn’t use our chances, my players should learn from these games but I’m not disappointed with their performance, just on missing the two chances.
“For my team now, it’s very important to have a good rest and recover, and to try to win the last game. I think it will be enough to (reach) the next round.”

Topics: football soccer Asian Cup AFC Asian Cup 2019 Asian Cup UAE Saudi Arabia Lebanon Juan Antonio Pizzi Green Falcons

