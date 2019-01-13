Mohammed Khalid Alyahya appointed Editor-in-Chief of AlArabiya.net – English

DUBAI: Dr. Nabeel Al-Khatib,General Manager of Al Arabiya News Network, announces the appointment of Mohammed Khalid Alyahya as Editor-in-Chief of AlArabiya.net -English.
During his career, Alyahya has held several positions at notable international research centers, including as senior fellow at the Gulf Research Center, as well as a non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council in Washington, DC.
A seasoned analyst and commentator, Alyahya’s writing has featured in the New York Times, the Financial Times, the Guardian, Newsweek, and The Telegraph, among others. He regularly contributes to, and appears on a series of global news networks, including the BBC and CNBC.
Alyahya’s analysis has been published by the Royal United Services Institute think-tank in the United Kingdom, the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) and the Atlantic Council.
