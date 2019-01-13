You are here

Dozens of Pakistani companies in Jeddah for trade meet 

Representatives of Pakistani and Saudi food and construction companies met at the Saudi Export Development Authority trade mission in Jeddah on January 13, 2019 to discuss and explore opportunities to export Saudi products to Pakistan. (SPA photo)
Representatives of Pakistani and Saudi food and construction companies met at the Saudi Export Development Authority trade mission in Jeddah on January 13, 2019 to discuss and explore opportunities to export Saudi products to Pakistan. (SPA photo)
Updated 13 January 2019
Nada Hameed
Dozens of Pakistani companies in Jeddah for trade meet 

  • Saudi Export Development Authority organizes Saudi-Pakistani trade mission 
  • 30 Pakistani and 86 Saudi food and construction companies in attendance 
Updated 13 January 2019
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: Thirty Pakistani and 86 Saudi food and construction companies met at the Saudi Export Development Authority (SEDA) trade mission on Sunday to discuss and explore opportunities to export Saudi products to Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary General of SEDA, Saleh Al-Sulami and Deputy Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources, Abdul Aziz Al-Abdul Karim.

The two sides discussed aspects of joint cooperation and ways to enhance trade and economic relations between the two countries.

SEDA was set up to develop non-oil exports. 

“This is a great opportunity for local exporters to hold several deals to develop their exports and open up new markets for their products, thus achieving better access of national products to the Pakistani market,” said the Pakistani commercial consul in Jeddah Shahzad Khan. 

“In SEDA, we started to promote Saudi products through many channels, one of them is having such a trade mission. We started this year from Pakistan,” said SEDA Secretary General Al-Salumi.

“In 2018, we scored remarkable growth —we have achieved around SR220 billion,’’ he added.

The trade mission reinforced SEDA’s efforts to support local exporters and promote their products and services to expand in international markets, translating the Saudi 2030 vision and its objectives to increase non-oil exports from 16% to 50% of total GDP and diversify sources of income for the national economy.

The mission is an extension of the historical economic and trade relations between the two countries. The total non-oil exports from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan during the past five years has reached SR17 billion, with over SR191 million for food exports and more than SR365 million for building/construction materials during the same period.

“We hosted a delegation of only seven importers from different regions of Pakistan, as well as 31 businessmen from Pakistan’s major importers. The objective is have a growth in exports to Pakistan,” said Al-Sulami.

Pakistan is an opportunity for Saudi exports to reach other parts of the world such as Central Asian countries that are difficult to be reached directly and may be costly.

“We are working on establishing a Saudi import and export bank that will play a major role in providing appropriate financial ways for Saudi exporters,” said Al-Sulami.

Agreements and meetings will continue till January 14.

Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority licensed investments rise by 99% in 2018

SAGIA seeks to align itself with Vision 2030. (Supplied)
Updated 14 January 2019
Arab News
Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority licensed investments rise by 99% in 2018

  • SAGIA seeks to align itself with Vision 2030
Updated 14 January 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: The achievements report of the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) for 2018 showed a 99 percent increase in the number of licensed investments and a 100 percent increase in the number of investment expansion requests.
The report also showed that the time required for issuing a new license has been reduced to 2.5 hours, the time required for modification services has been reduced to three hours, and the investors’ general satisfaction rate has reached 94 percent.
Ibrahim Saleh Al-Suwail, deputy governor of SAGIA, highlighted the most important investment sectors in Saudi Arabia, pointing out that the networking and information technology sector had the largest number of investments in 2018 compared to 2017, with an increase of 200 percent in the number of investment projects.
He added that the professional, scientific and technical services sector has ranked second, with an increase of 155 percent in the number of investment projects, followed by the wholesale and retail trade sector, which ranked third with an increase of 103 percent, and the manufacturing sector, which ranked fourth with an increase of 74 percent.
Al-Suwail said that the rise in the number of licensed investments and the number of investment expansion requests in Saudi Arabia was the fruit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to a number of countries and capitals, which played a great role in highlighting the potential and investment opportunities in the Kingdom to achieve Vision 2030 through signing several agreements with countries that have economic experience in various fields.
“The crown prince’s visit to these countries has succeeded in establishing a new image for the Kingdom and creating a competitive environment and a serious campaign to reduce the country’s reliance on oil revenue,” he continued.
Al-Suwail pointed out that SAGIA has recently taken several steps to provide its services with reliability and ease and within a competitive time period through establishing links with several government agencies, including the Saudi Industrial Development Fund, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Commerce and Investment, the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs, and Meras eServices Platform, which provides access to the e-services of more than 40 different government agencies.
Through its strategy, SAGIA seeks to align itself with Vision 2030.

