Munira Musalli: The modern Saudi artist's artist

Updated 14 January 2019
NOOR NUGALI
Munira Musalli: The modern Saudi artist’s artist

  • Munira Musalli is considered one of the most important creative minds in Saudi history
Updated 14 January 2019
NOOR NUGALI
RIYADH: A Saudi art gallery will be renamed in honor of the late modern artist Munira Musalli, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, the minister of culture, has announced.
Musalli, a pioneer of art in Saudi Arabia, passed away on Friday at the age of 64, after a long struggle with kidney disease.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was among those to pay tribute, praising the artist’s work on Twitter for its richness in culture, humanity, and Arabic themes.
Dr. Ahmed Mater, director of the Misk Art Institute, was a close friend of Musalli. “She was one of the bravest artists I ever met. We had a friendship. I met her in Jeddah and she visited us here, in Riyadh. Misk honored her work and achievements.”
Mater was keen to highlight how Musalli never let her gender prevent her taking on challenges. “She was a pioneer. A brave modern artist during that time. Her work documented her difficulties, but her art was exemplary. A modern artist ahead of her time, and a trailblazer for women in art,” he said.
Raneen Bukhari, the manager of Desert Designs, has fond memories of Musalli. “Munira was there when Desert Designs started exhibiting,” Bukhari told Arab News. “She supported us, brought all her friends, and occupied the space as if it was hers. Her valuable insight and advice was integral during our humble beginning, and she was always a great friend.
“Her interest in Saudi and Arabian heritage blended with ours, and we created wonderful work together. She really was a pioneer in everything that she did. She was an inspiration to me.
“Her unashamed way of being herself, and speaking her mind, struck a chord with many women who met her.” Musalli was one of the most important modern artists in Saudi history. She contributed to the development of the artistic movement, especially among women, and held dozens of exhibitions, starting with a show at the School of Modern Education in Jeddah, in 1968.
She also collaborated with artists such as Yousef Ahmed and Ahmad Bahrani in major exhibitions across the region.
She established an art festival in Alkhobar in 2007, and won dozens of awards during her life, from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Dubai and elsewhere.
Before her death, Musalli had been preparing a new exhibition of her work in Madinah.
Born in 1954 in Makkah, Musalli studied at the Faculty of Fine Arts in Cairo.
She received a diploma in design in the US in 1979, and worked for a time at Saudi Aramco as director of publications before turning full-time to art.

munira musalli Saudi artists

Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority licensed investments rise by 99% in 2018

SAGIA seeks to align itself with Vision 2030. (Supplied)
Updated 14 January 2019
Arab News
Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority licensed investments rise by 99% in 2018

  • SAGIA seeks to align itself with Vision 2030
Updated 14 January 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: The achievements report of the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) for 2018 showed a 99 percent increase in the number of licensed investments and a 100 percent increase in the number of investment expansion requests.
The report also showed that the time required for issuing a new license has been reduced to 2.5 hours, the time required for modification services has been reduced to three hours, and the investors’ general satisfaction rate has reached 94 percent.
Ibrahim Saleh Al-Suwail, deputy governor of SAGIA, highlighted the most important investment sectors in Saudi Arabia, pointing out that the networking and information technology sector had the largest number of investments in 2018 compared to 2017, with an increase of 200 percent in the number of investment projects.
He added that the professional, scientific and technical services sector has ranked second, with an increase of 155 percent in the number of investment projects, followed by the wholesale and retail trade sector, which ranked third with an increase of 103 percent, and the manufacturing sector, which ranked fourth with an increase of 74 percent.
Al-Suwail said that the rise in the number of licensed investments and the number of investment expansion requests in Saudi Arabia was the fruit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to a number of countries and capitals, which played a great role in highlighting the potential and investment opportunities in the Kingdom to achieve Vision 2030 through signing several agreements with countries that have economic experience in various fields.
“The crown prince’s visit to these countries has succeeded in establishing a new image for the Kingdom and creating a competitive environment and a serious campaign to reduce the country’s reliance on oil revenue,” he continued.
Al-Suwail pointed out that SAGIA has recently taken several steps to provide its services with reliability and ease and within a competitive time period through establishing links with several government agencies, including the Saudi Industrial Development Fund, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Commerce and Investment, the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs, and Meras eServices Platform, which provides access to the e-services of more than 40 different government agencies.
Through its strategy, SAGIA seeks to align itself with Vision 2030.

Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA)

