You are here

  • Home
  • Venezuela opposition leader Guaido ‘not afraid’ after detention
﻿

Venezuela opposition leader Guaido ‘not afraid’ after detention

Venezuela's National Assembly president Juan Guaido gestures as he speaks before a crowd of opposition supporters during an open meeting in Vargas, Venezuela, on January 13, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 14 January 2019
Reuters
0

Venezuela opposition leader Guaido ‘not afraid’ after detention

  • Venezuela’s perennially fractured opposition has made numerous failed attempts over the past 20 years to remove the ruling socialists
Updated 14 January 2019
Reuters
0

CARABALLEDA, Venezuela: Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Sunday said that President Nicolas Maduro’s adversaries were “not afraid” even though he was briefly detained by intelligence agents, days after announcing he would be willing to replace the increasingly isolated president.
Guaido’s comments on Friday spurred some opposition sympathizers to conclude that he had declared himself interim president, and led several government officials to say he should be arrested for treason.
Intelligence agents on Sunday pulled him from his car on the way from the capital, Caracas, to the coastal town of Caraballeda, his wife and opposition legislators said.
He was released shortly thereafter, they said.
“I want to send a message to Miraflores — the game has changed,” said Guaido, 35, the head of the opposition-run congress, referring to the presidential palace, from a stage surrounded by cheering opposition sympathizers.
“Here we are! We are not afraid!“
The government said in a statement that it had identified four officers of the Sebin intelligence service who had acted in an “an irregular and unilateral manner” against Guaido as part of an “attempted media show.”
“The officials involved are being rigorously investigated, have been suspended from their posts and will be subjected to the most severe legal and disciplinary sanctions,” according to the statement read out on state television.
Guaido said the response was a sign that the government had lost control of its own security forces.
Asked whether he should be considered interim president, Guaido responded: “That has been clarified several times.”
Venezuela’s perennially fractured opposition has made numerous failed attempts over the past 20 years to remove the ruling socialists. Opposition leaders have called for a transition to a new government, but have not drawn up a clear plan for how to do so.
The US State Department on Saturday had called on Venezuelan security forces to respect the “safety and welfare” of Guaido and other legislators.
Maduro was sworn in to a second term on Thursday, defying critics in the United States and Latin America who called him an illegitimate usurper of a nation where economic chaos has wrought a humanitarian crisis.
A regional bloc, known as the Lima Group, that opposes the continuation of Maduro’s leadership in Venezuela, said it condemned the “arbitrary detention” of Guaido. It added it would reject any pressure on congress or its members.
The once-booming OPEC member’s economy has collapsed following the fall of oil prices in 2014. Inflation is close to 2 million percent and some 10 percent of the population has emigrated since 2015 in search of better living conditions.
Maduro says Venezuela is the victim of an “economic war” led by his political adversaries with the help of Washington. He insists the 2018 vote was legitimate and that the opposition boycotted it because it knew it would lose.

Topics: Venezuela

Related

0
World
Leader of Venezuela Congress says he is prepared to assume presidency
0
World
Venezuela’s assembly rejects legitimacy of Maduro second term

China’s exports shrink most in two years, raising risks for global economy

Updated 9 min 14 sec ago
Reuters
0

China’s exports shrink most in two years, raising risks for global economy

  • China posted its biggest trade surplus with the United States on record in 2018
  • Many US warehouses are already packed to the rafters with Chinese goods that American retailers rushed in ahead of higher tariffs
Updated 9 min 14 sec ago
Reuters
0

BEIJING: China’s exports unexpectedly fell the most in two years in December and imports also contracted, pointing to further weakness in the world’s second-largest economy in 2019 and deteriorating global demand.
Adding to policymakers’ worries, data on Monday also showed China posted its biggest trade surplus with the United States on record in 2018, which could prompt President Donald Trump to turn up the heat on Beijing in their cantankerous trade dispute.
Softening demand in China is already being felt around the world, with slowing sales of goods ranging from iPhones to automobiles prompting profit warnings from the likes of Apple and Jaguar Land Rover.
The dismal December trade readings suggest China’s economy may have lost more momentum late in the year than earlier thought, despite a slew of growth boosting measures in recent months ranging from higher infrastructure spending to tax cuts.
Some analysts had already speculated that Beijing may have to speed up and intensify its policy easing and stimulus measures this year after factory activity shrank in December.
Exports in December unexpectedly fell 4.4 percent from a year earlier, with demand in most of its major markets weakening. Imports also saw a shock drop, falling 7.6 percent in their biggest decline since July 2016.
“Export growth dropped more than anticipated as global growth softened and the drag from US tariffs intensified. Import growth also fell sharply in the face of cooling domestic demand. We expect both to remain weak in the coming quarters,” Capital Economics said in a note.
“Meanwhile, with policy easing unlikely to put a floor beneath domestic economic activity until the second half of this year, import growth is likely to remain subdued.”
China’s politically-sensitive surplus with the US rose 17.2 percent to $323.32 billion last year, the highest on record going back to 2006, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data.
That compared with about $275.81 billion in 2017.
China’s large trade surplus with the United States has long been a sore point with Washington, which has demanded Beijing should take steps to reduce it.
Washington imposed import tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese goods last year and has threatened further action if Beijing does not change its practices on issues ranging from industrial subsidies to intellectual property. China has retaliated with tariffs of its own.
However, Beijing’s export data had been surprisingly resilient to tariffs for much of 2018, possibly because companies ramped up shipments before broader and stiffer US duties went into effect.
China’s total global exports rose 9.9 percent in 2018, its strongest trade performance in seven years, while imports increased 15.8 percent last year.
But December’s gloomy data seemed to suggest the US front-loading effect has tapered off, and after several months of falling factory orders a further weakening in China’s exports is widely expected in coming months.
Many US warehouses are already packed to the rafters with Chinese goods that American retailers rushed in ahead of higher tariffs.
China exports to the US declined 3.5 percent in December while its imports from the US were down 35.8 percent for the month.
The higher tariffs China levied on US supplies also hit the country’s overall import growth. For all of 2018, soybean, the second largest imports from the US, fell for the first time since 2011.
Even if Washington and Beijing reach a trade deal in their current round of talks, it would be no panacea for China’s slowing economy, analysts say.
Sources told Reuters last week that Beijing is planning to lower its economic growth target to 6-6.5 percent this year after an expected 6.6 percent in 2018, the slowest pace in 28 years.

Topics: trade economy China

Related

0
Business & Economy
China will tackle US trade dispute in 2019: commerce minister
0
Business & Economy
US-China trade war costs billions of dollars for both sides

Latest updates

China’s exports shrink most in two years, raising risks for global economy
0
Oil slides on China trade slump, but crude imports remain high
0
’Game of Thrones’ final season to debut on April 14
0
Wife says ex-Nissan boss Ghosn suffers ‘harsh’ treatment in jail
0
Turkey urges US to ‘honor partnership’ after Trump tweet on economic devastation
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.