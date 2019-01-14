STC’s new appointments in line with Vision 2030

The Saudi Telecom Company (STC) has announced new appointments of a number of senior Saudi executives. These include the appointments of Haithem bin Mohammed Al-Faraj as senior vice president — technology and operations; Alayan bin Mohammed Al-Wateed as senior vice president — customer unit; Badr bin Abdullah Al-Lahib as vice president — operation sector in the technology and operations unit; Abdullah bin Mohsen Al-Owaini as vice president — applications sector in the technology and operations unit; and Riyad bin Hamdan Al-Enzi as vice president — customer care sector in the customer unit.
STC CEO Nasser bin Suleiman Al-Nasser said that STC is committed to empowering Saudi cadres based on their qualifications and expertise and to appointing qualified young Saudis in leadership positions, in order to enhance the performance of the STC Group. This, he said, is in line with STC’s “pivotal role in enabling the digital transformation of the Kingdom’s public and private sectors in accordance with Vision 2030.”
Al-Nasser added: “This also comes in line with STC’s ‘Dare’ strategy to lead the transformation and development in new paths, especially with the rapid changes in the global ICT sector.”
STC is a leading telecommunications company in Saudi Arabia that offers landline, mobile, internet services and computer networks.
