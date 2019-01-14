You are here

  • Home
  • STC’s new appointments in line with Vision 2030
﻿

STC’s new appointments in line with Vision 2030

Updated 14 January 2019
Arab News
0

STC’s new appointments in line with Vision 2030

Updated 14 January 2019
Arab News
0

The Saudi Telecom Company (STC) has announced new appointments of a number of senior Saudi executives. These include the appointments of Haithem bin Mohammed Al-Faraj as senior vice president — technology and operations; Alayan bin Mohammed Al-Wateed as senior vice president — customer unit; Badr bin Abdullah Al-Lahib as vice president — operation sector in the technology and operations unit; Abdullah bin Mohsen Al-Owaini as vice president — applications sector in the technology and operations unit; and Riyad bin Hamdan Al-Enzi as vice president — customer care sector in the customer unit.
STC CEO Nasser bin Suleiman Al-Nasser said that STC is committed to empowering Saudi cadres based on their qualifications and expertise and to appointing qualified young Saudis in leadership positions, in order to enhance the performance of the STC Group. This, he said, is in line with STC’s “pivotal role in enabling the digital transformation of the Kingdom’s public and private sectors in accordance with Vision 2030.”
Al-Nasser added: “This also comes in line with STC’s ‘Dare’ strategy to lead the transformation and development in new paths, especially with the rapid changes in the global ICT sector.”
STC is a leading telecommunications company in Saudi Arabia that offers landline, mobile, internet services and computer networks.

Novartis hosts graduation for Saudi pharmacists

The trainees received certificates in the presence of the company’s leadership and employees, and members of the media. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 14 January 2019
Arab News
0

Novartis hosts graduation for Saudi pharmacists

Updated 14 January 2019
Arab News
0

In a first of its kind event for Saudi pharmacy graduates, a graduation ceremony was held for the second batch of trainees of the “Medical Representative Development Program,” by Novartis through its affiliate in the Kingdom, the Saudi Pharmaceutical Distribution Company (Saphad).
The training, which started in October 2018, included 20 participants, who fulfilled the requirements of the long-term training program that qualifies the Saudi pharmacy graduates and prepares them for work in the company after having passed the program successfully.
The graduates were selected after interviews and evaluations carried out by the HR department of the company.
Participants underwent field training as well as training in hospital health care.
The 12-week program is held twice a year. The trainees received certificates on Dec. 24, in the presence of the company’s leadership and employees, and members of the media.
The program is in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims at the Saudization of the pharmaceutical industry.
“The qualification and development of Saudi competencies is among our top priorities in consolidation of the strategic goals of the Vision 2030. Through our training initiatives, including the training of Saudi pharmacy graduates, we seek to recruit new graduates and provide them with the career opportunities that qualify them to work in this industry,” said Akif Tashkandi, head of human resources, Novartis. “Our students in this training program are the future pharmacists who will carry the banner of meeting the needs of the health care and pharmaceutical industry in the Kingdom, and hence, providing pharmacy graduates with the necessary work experience will considerably help them invest their skills in the marketing of medicines,” he added.
General Manager Othman Al-Mutlaq said the company understands the role it has to play locally in the development and promotion of the pharmaceutical industry through the initiatives it presents, which are based on utilizing the expertise of its global partner, Novartis, one of the largest manufacturers of medicines in the world.
“I thank the company and the program for providing us with this valuable opportunity to acquire the skills and work experience in the pharmacy profession. The program will help me apply what I have studied in the classroom to real-life situations. I am confident of my high competency and will exert maximum efforts with my colleagues to support the pharmacy progress in the Kingdom,” a new pharmacy graduate said.
A number of the graduates have been offered jobs in the company, and dozens were already recruited last year.

Latest updates

Pakistan journalist wins AFP’s Kate Webb Prize
0
Dubai hotels report lower occupancy, room rates in December
0
The Six: Night at the Dubai Opera
0
Review: ‘Selection Day’ fails to capture the nuances of the novel
0
Cargo plane with 9 on board crashes at Iran’s Fath airport near Tehran
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.