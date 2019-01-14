Infiniti QX Inspiration: An SUV for the electrified era

Infiniti will unveil its new QX Inspiration concept at the 2019 North American International Auto Show this week.
“The new concept represents Infiniti’s plans for high-performance electrified vehicles, offering complete range confidence, while signaling a new era for Infiniti design enabled by new technology,” the automaker said in a press release. “Infused with Japanese DNA, a refreshed form language hints at the potency and character of the brand’s future electrified powertrains.”
The development of new electric vehicle platforms enables the formation of spacious, lounge-like interiors. In the case of the QX Inspiration concept, the cabin has been hand crafted using traditional techniques and a choice of materials inspired by a subtle Japanese sensuality. New interior technology follows the Japanese hospitality principle of “omotenashi,” creating a welcoming environment, while assisting drivers and connecting occupants to the world around them.
“The QX Inspiration is the beginning of a new era for Infiniti, and an illustration of where we want to go with the brand. New technology has given us the opportunity to evolve our design philosophy — and the new vehicle communicates the ‘serene strength’ at our core,” said Karim Habib, executive design director, Infiniti.
Infiniti’s new concept will be revealed in Detroit on Monday.
Infiniti Motor Company is headquartered in Hong Kong with representations in 50 markets around the world. The brand was launched in 1989. Its range of premium automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, North America, the UK and China. Infiniti design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Beijing.
The brand has been widely acclaimed for its daring design and innovative driver-assistance technologies. From the 2016 season, Infiniti is a technical partner of the Renault Formula 1 Team, contributing its expertise in hybrid performance.
