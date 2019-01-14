You are here

Turkey vows to continue fight against Kurdish militia after Trump threat

  • Donald Trump tweeted earlier that it “Will devastate Turkey economically if they hit Kurds”
  • Turkey responded to the tweet saying “it is a fatal mistake to equate Syrian Kurds with the PKK, which is on the US terrorists list, and its Syria branch PYD/YPG”
ISTANBUL/WASHINGTON: Turkey on Monday vowed to continue fighting a US-backed Kurdish militia which it views as a terrorist group after Donald Trump warned of economic devastation if Turkey attacks Kurdish forces as American troops withdraw.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Twitter that there was "no difference" between the Daesh group and the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militia. "We will continue to fight against them all."
“Mr @realDonaldTrump It is a fatal mistake to equate Syrian Kurds with the PKK, which is on the US terrorists list, and its Syria branch PYD/YPG,” Kalin also wrote on Twitter in response to Trump’s tweet. 

Trump’s decision to pull American troops out of Syria has left the United States’ Kurdish allies vulnerable to an attack from Turkey. Ankara views the Kurdish forces as terrorists aligned with insurgents inside Turkey.
In a tweet, Trump also warned the Kurdish forces not to “provoke Turkey.”
The US withdrawal has begun with shipments of military equipment, US defense officials said. But in coming weeks, the contingent of about 2,000 troops is expected to depart even as the White House says it will keep pressure on the IS network.
Once the troops are gone, the US will have ended three years of organizing, arming, advising and providing air cover for Syrian, Kurdish and Arab fighters in an open-ended campaign devised by the Obama administration to deal the militants, also known as Daesh, a lasting defeat.
“Starting the long overdue pullout from Syria while hitting the little remaining Daesh territorial caliphate hard, and from many directions,” Trump tweeted. “Will attack again from existing nearby base if it reforms. Will devastate Turkey economically if they hit Kurds.”
Trump’s decision to leave Syria, which he initially said would be rapid but later slowed down, shocked US allies and angered the Kurds in Syria. It also prompted the resignation of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and drew criticism in Congress. Sen. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, called the decision a “betrayal of our Kurdish partners.”

(With agencies)

Cargo plane with 9 on board crashes at Iran’s Fath airport near Tehran

  • There was no immediate report of casualties
  • In March last year a private jet owned by Turkish group Başaran Holding crashed killing 11 people
DUBAI:  A cargo plane with nine people on board crashed on Monday at Iran's Fath airport, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported, saying that there was no immediate report of casualties.

According to Fars, the plane belonged to the Iranian military.
"We don't have clear information about the details of the crash," said the head of Iran's emergency department, Pirhossein Kolivand.

In March last year a private jet owned by Turkish group Başaran Holding crashed, killing 11 people in Iran’s Zagros Mountains while returning to Turkey from the UAE.
(Developing)

