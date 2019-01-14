You are here

Afghan talent show singer finds fame as Justin Trudeau’s double

(COMBO) This combo shows a file photo taken on October 12, 2018 of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) speaking at the end of the 17th Francophone countries summit in the Armenian city of Yerevan; and an image of Abdul Salam Maftoon (R), an Afghan singer and contestant of the television music competition 'Afghan Star', speaking during an interview with AFP in Kabul on January 13, 2019. (AFP)
In this photograph taken on January 13, 2019, Abdul Salam Maftoon, 29, an Afghan singer and contestant of the television music competition 'Afghan Star', who bears a striking resemblance to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, poses for a picture at the Kaboora Production studio in Kabul. (AFP)
In this photograph taken on January 13, 2019, Abdul Salam Maftoon, 29, an Afghan singer and contestant of the television music competition 'Afghan Star', who bears a striking resemblance to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, takes part in an interview with AFP in Kabul. (AFP)
In this photograph taken on January 13, 2019, Abdul Salam Maftoon (L), 29, an Afghan singer and contestant of the television music competition 'Afghan Star', who bears a striking resemblance to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, rehearses next to competition judge Qais Ulfat (R) at the Kaboora Production studio in Kabul. (AFP)
KABUL: An Afghan talent show contestant’s striking resemblance to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has turned him into an unlikely celebrity in the war-torn country — and potentially given him the winning edge.
Abdul Salam Maftoon, a wedding singer from a village in the remote and impoverished northeastern province of Badakhshan, had never even heard of his more famous doppelgänger until a judge on the popular television music contest Afghan Star pointed out the uncanny likeness.
Slightly built with a long face and dark brown hair and eyes, Maftoon, 29, hopes the flattering comparison to the politician widely rated as one of the sexiest leaders in the world will bring him more votes on Afghanistan’s version of American Idol.
“People have forgotten my name and now they just call me ‘Justin Trudeau’,” Maftoon told AFP, his self-conscious smile revealing two gold-plated front teeth.
“I didn’t know anything about Justin Trudeau until I saw the photos on social media.
“The resemblance has boosted my chances of winning the competition by 50 percent.”
Composite photos of the pair — Maftoon wearing a hat favored by men in northern Afghanistan and Trudeau in Western-style clothing — have drawn scores of comments on Facebook.
And a video of an Afghan Star panel discussion about their physical similarities has been viewed tens of thousands of times.
“Trudeau’s lost twin,” wrote Neila Abdulzadah on Facebook.
Fowzia Zereh posted: “I think their story is like a Bollywood movie — they were separated at birth and he found his lost twin brother.”
Another said: “This is truly the copy of Trudeau. I’d love to see our Trudeau win this year’s Afghan Star.”

Maftoon has a good chance.
The performer is among eight contestants to make it through to the next elimination round on Thursday.
The final will be held on March 21, the Persian new year’s eve.
So far Maftoon’s repertoire of romantic folk songs, which he sings in both of Afghanistan’s official languages Dari and Pashto, and his looks have impressed viewers, whose votes decide which performer is kicked off the show each week.
He has also caught the attention of the official judges.
“He looks like my prime minister,” said Afghan-born Canadian musician Qais Ulfat, one of the four judges who first pointed out Maftoon’s resemblance to Trudeau.
“His voice is very satisfying. He has that god-gifted vocal ability.
“This guy could be the next Justin Bieber.”
Until now Maftoon has relied on singing and playing instruments at wedding and birthday parties to support his wife and four children.
But he is confident that his new-found fame will boost demand for his entertainment services.
“When I go back to my hometown people will definitely call me,” Maftoon said, his trademark hat perched on the back of his head as he practiced vocals with Ulfat in a recording studio at local television station Tolo.
While Maftoon has little chance of going to Canada anytime soon, he holds hopes of one day meeting his Canadian double.
“I want to meet him if he wants to because he is a global personality and I am a poor man from a remote part of Afghanistan,” he said.
“We will see what happens.”

Topics: Afghanistan Kabul

Aretha Franklin honored with star-studded tribute concert

LOS ANGELES: The late Aretha Franklin’s songs were so impactful that some of music’s bests from Alicia Keys to Celine Dion took the stage Sunday to relive the Queen of Soul’s biggest hits in a taped tribute concert.
Every rendition of Franklin’s songs from “Respect” to “I Say a Little Prayer” brought audience members to their feet at the “Aretha! A GRAMMY Celebration For The Queen Of Soul” on Sunday in Los Angeles. A montage of Franklin was shown throughout the show including one with onscreen quotes paying homage to her from former President Barack Obama, Barbra Streisand, Willie Nelson and Tony Bennett.
“Aretha set the bar,” a quote from Quincy Jones read.
Franklin died at the age of 76 from pancreatic cancer in her Detroit home. Some of her family members including her grandson who spoke at her funeral were in attendance at the tribute, which was hosted by filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry.
Jennifer Hudson, who will star in Franklin’s biopic, kicked off the tribute that will air March 10 on CBS. The “Dreamgirls” actress set the tone for an energetic night performing “Think” while wearing a stunning white dress.
“I’m blessed to be here,” said Keys, who sang while playing the piano before she introduced SZA as the two performed a duet of “Day Dreaming.”
Celine Dion received a standing ovation before she performed Franklin’s version of “A Change is Gonna Come,” which was originally made by Sam Cooke. Patti LaBelle’s voice soared on “Call Me” with a house band led by music director Rickey Minor, as many throughout the crowd yelled out “encore” after she finished.
Fantasia, Andra Day, Brandi Carlile and Alessia Cara sang “Natural Woman” together. Common joined Yolanda Adams who sang “Young, Gifted and Black” as the rapper inserted his own politically-charged rap lyrics into the 1972 song.
Smokey Robinson took a moment to remember Franklin, who he called his “little sister.” He told a packed Shrine Auditorium that he still misses his longtime friend who he grew up with in Detroit.
“She was a gifted songwriter, a fantastic musician and a great formidable activist,” he said. “For me, she was my little sister who I loved so much. I still love her so much. But she’s gone home now to be with her father. I believe she has been reunited with her entire immediate family.”
The tribute was put on by the Recording Academy and music mogul Clive Davis, who told the crowd “There will never ever be another Aretha Franklin.”
Other performers included Shirley Caesar, Kelly Clarkson, Chloe X Halle, H.E.R., John Legend and BeBe Winans.

Topics: Aretha Franklin

