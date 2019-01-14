You are here

Indonesia official: Lion Air jet voice recorder found

The 2-month-old Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet plunged into the Java Sea just minutes after taking off from Jakarta on Oct. 29. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 January 2019
AP
0

Indonesia official: Lion Air jet voice recorder found

  • The crash in October killed 189 people on board
  • Human remains were also discovered at the seabed location
Updated 14 January 2019
AP
0

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Navy divers have recovered the cockpit voice recorder of a Lion Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea in October, Indonesian officials said Monday, in a possible boost to the accident investigation.
Ridwan Djamaluddin, a deputy maritime minister, told reporters that remains of some of the 189 people who died in the crash were also discovered at the seabed location.
“We got confirmation this morning from the National Transportation Safety Committee’s chairman,” he said.
A spokesman for the Indonesian navy’s western fleet, Lt. Col. Agung Nugroho, said divers using high-tech “ping locator” equipment had started a new search effort on Friday and found the voice recorder beneath 8 meters (26 feet) of seabed mud. The plane crashed in waters 30 meters (98 feet) deep.
The device is being transported to a navy port in north Jakarta, Nugroho said, and will be handed over to the transportation safety committee, which is overseeing the accident investigation.
The 2-month-old Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet plunged into the Java Sea just minutes after taking off from Jakarta on Oct. 29, killing everyone on board.
The cockpit data recorder was recovered within days of the crash and showed that the jet’s airspeed indicator had malfunctioned on its last four flights.
If the voice recorder is undamaged, it could provide valuable additional information to investigators.
The Lion Air crash was the worst airline disaster in Indonesia since 1997, when 234 people died on a Garuda flight near Medan. In December 2014, an AirAsia flight from Surabaya to Singapore plunged into the sea, killing all 162 on board.
Lion Air is one of Indonesia’s youngest airlines but has grown rapidly, flying to dozens of domestic and international destinations. It has been expanding aggressively in Southeast Asia, a fast-growing region of more than 600 million people.

Topics: Indonesia

China says detained former Canadian diplomat does not have diplomatic immunity

Updated 14 January 2019
Reuters
0

China says detained former Canadian diplomat does not have diplomatic immunity

  • Michael Kovrig is one of two Canadians detained in China days after Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou
  • Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co, arrest was requested by the US authorities
Updated 14 January 2019
Reuters
0
BEIJING: Former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig, being held in China on suspicion of endangering national security, is not entitled to diplomatic immunity, China’s foreign ministry said on Monday.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday chastised China over the detention of two Canadians following the arrest of a senior Chinese executive at the request of the United States.
Trudeau also accused China of “not respecting the principles of diplomatic immunity” in one of the cases.
Asked about Trudeau’s comments, China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said that the “relevant Canadian person” should “earnestly study” the Vienna Convention before speaking, so as to “not become a laughing stock.”
“No matter how you look at it, Michael Kovrig does not have diplomatic immunity under the Vienna Convention,” she said.
Kovrig is not now serving as a diplomat and had entered China on his most recent trip on a regular passport and business visa, she said.
Kovrig was one of two Canadians detained in China days after the Dec. 1 arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co, in Vancouver, at the request of the United States.
The other Canadian held in China is businessman Michael Spavor.
China has not directly linked its arrest of the two Canadians with Meng’s arrest in Canada. It says the two men are being investigated in accordance with Chinese law.
But Beijing-based Western diplomats have called the detentions a clear reprisal for Meng’s arrest and have said the two are “political hostages” being used as leverage by Beijing.
Huawei, the world’s largest supplier of telecommunications network equipment, has become the focus of intense scrutiny by Western countries concerned about its relationship with the Chinese government.
The United States has suggested the company’s equipment could be used by Chinese authorities for spying.
US authorities allege Meng deceived international banks into clearing transactions with Iran by claiming that two companies that did business with Iran were independent of Huawei.
However, corporate filings and other documents found by Reuters in Iran and Syria show that Huawei is closely linked to both firms.

