Wife says ex-Nissan boss Ghosn suffers 'harsh' treatment in jail

Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, was charged by the Japanese authorities with under-reporting income and aggravated breach of trust. (AFP)
Updated 14 January 2019
Reuters
Wife says ex-Nissan boss Ghosn suffers ‘harsh’ treatment in jail

  • Carlos Ghosn was detained by the Japenese government on Nov. 19
  • Carole Ghosn said her husband lost 7kg since being detained and eats only rice and barley
Updated 14 January 2019
Reuters
The wife of ousted Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. chairman Carlos Ghosn has urged New York-based Human Rights Watch to draw attention to his “harsh treatment” during detention in a Japanese jail, a letter seen by Reuters showed on Sunday.
Japanese authorities have charged Ghosn with under-reporting income and aggravated breach of trust for temporarily transferring personal investment losses to Nissan in 2008.
In a nine-page letter to Kanae Doi, the rights group’s Japan director, Carole Ghosn asked it to “shine a light on the harsh treatment of my husband and the human rights-related inequities inflicted upon him by the Japanese justice system.”
Ghosn was in charge of an alliance that included Nissan Motor, Mitsubishi Motors and France’s Renault, until his November arrest and removal as chairman of the automakers sent shockwaves through the industry.
The government has denied requests to end his detention, which has run since Nov. 19. Ghosn’s lawyers have said it would probably take more than six months for his case to come to trial.
Phones went unanswered at Japan’s Foreign Ministry and the prime minister’s office as Monday is a public holiday, but Nissan said it was not in a position to comment on the workings of the judicial system, or any decision by the Tokyo prosecutors’ office.
Officials of Human Rights Watch could not be reached for comment on the letter, but its Asia director, Brad Adams, said in an editorial on Thursday that Ghosn’s case “has shone a light” on Japan’s long-overlooked “hostage” justice system.
“Ghosn has not, and should not, receive preferential treatment,” Adams wrote in the editorial, which appeared in the online edition of “The Diplomat.”
“But if Japan wants to live up to its reputation as one of the world’s most advanced democracies, it needs to modernize its criminal justice system,” he added.
“Regardless of the serious allegations against him, or the controversies surrounding his tenure at Nissan, no one should have their rights violated in this way while facing criminal charges.”
Nissan said last Friday it had filed a criminal complaint against Ghosn with Tokyo prosecutors related to the misuse of a “significant amount of the company’s funds.”
The former Nissan executive is being held in a 6.97-sq-m unheated cell and being denied daily medication, his wife said in her letter. He has lost 7kg since being detained and eats only rice and barley, she added.
Prosecutors in Japan often try to extract confessions from prisoners in detainment that could last months, Carole Ghosn said in the letter.
“For hours each day, the prosecutors interrogate him, browbeat him, lecture him and berate him, outside the presence of his attorneys, in an effort to extract a confession,” she said.
“No one should be forced to endure what my husband faces every day, particularly in a developed nation like Japan, the third largest economy in the world.”
Ghosn said he was “wrongly accused and unfairly detained based on meritless and unsubstantiated accusations” during a Tokyo court proceeding last week, his first public appearance since his November arrest, at which he seemed noticeably thinner.

China urges countries to end ‘fabrications’ against Huawei

Updated 15 min 24 sec ago
Reuters
China urges countries to end 'fabrications' against Huawei

  • Huawei, the world’s biggest producer of telecommunications equipment, faces intense scrutiny in the West
  • ‘We urge relevant parties to cease the groundless fabrications and unreasonable restrictions toward Huawei and other Chinese companies’
Updated 15 min 24 sec ago
Reuters
BEIJING: China on Monday urged countries to end “fabrications” about Huawei, after an official in Poland said his country could limit the use of the company’s products by public entities following the arrest of a Huawei employee there on spying allegations.
Huawei, the world’s biggest producer of telecommunications equipment, faces intense scrutiny in the West over its relationship with China’s government and US-led allegations that its devices could be used by Beijing for espionage.
No evidence has been produced publicly and Huawei has repeatedly denied the accusations, but several Western countries have restricted Huawei’s access to their markets.
Poland arrested a Chinese Huawei employee and a former Polish security official on spying allegations on Friday, officials and sources told Reuters.
A Polish government official responsible for cybersecurity, Karol Okonski, told Reuters on Sunday that “abrupt” policy changes toward Huawei were not warranted after the arrests, but that the use of the company’s products by state entities could be reviewed.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, responding to the remarks at a regular news briefing in Beijing, said China hoped the Polish side would work to create mutual trust and maintain relations.
Hua said “some people” seek to use groundless accusations about security threats to “suppress and restrict Chinese technology companies’ development abroad.”
“We urge relevant parties to cease the groundless fabrications and unreasonable restrictions toward Huawei and other Chinese companies, and create a fair, good and just environment for mutual investment and normal cooperation by both sides’ companies,” Hua said.
“Using security reasons to hype, obstruct or restrict normal cooperation between companies in the end will only hurt one’s own interests,” she added.
Seeking to distance itself from the incident, Huawei said on Saturday it had sacked the employee arrested in Poland, Wang Weijing, adding that his “alleged actions have no relation to the company.”
A LinkedIn profile for Wang showed he has worked for Huawei’s Polish division since 2011, and previously served as attaché to the Chinese General Consul in Gdansk from 2006-2011.
A spokesman for the Polish security services said that the allegations related to individual actions, and were not linked directly to Huawei.
Poland’s internal affairs minister, Joachim Brudzinski, has called for the European Union and NATO to work on a joint position over whether to exclude Huawei from their markets.
In August, US President Donald Trump signed a bill that barred the US government from using Huawei equipment and is considering an executive order that would also ban US companies from doing so.
Australia and New Zealand have also blocked it from building 5G networks amid concerns of its possible links with Beijing.

