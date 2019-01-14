You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Game of Thrones’ final season to debut on April 14
﻿

‘Game of Thrones’ final season to debut on April 14

The fantasy series based on the George R.R. Martin novels has been one of HBO’s most successful shows. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 January 2019
AP
0

‘Game of Thrones’ final season to debut on April 14

  • Fans have eagerly awaited the six-episode finale of the show since Season 7 of the popular HBO show ended in August 2017
  • A prequel created by Martin and writer-producer Jane Goldman is underway
Updated 14 January 2019
AP
0

NEW YORK: “Game of Thrones” fans, get ready.
HBO announced Sunday night that the eighth and final season will begin on April 14. In a one minute and 44 second teaser released Sunday, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) are seen in the crypts of Winterfell.
Fans have eagerly awaited the six-episode finale of the show since Season 7 of the popular HBO show ended in August 2017.
The fantasy series based on the George R.R. Martin novels has been one of HBO’s most successful shows.
HBO isn’t getting out of the “Game of Thrones” business. A prequel created by Martin and writer-producer Jane Goldman is underway, with Naomi Watts set to star, and other spinoffs are possible.

Topics: Game of Thrones

Related

0
Travel
Mass tourism threatens Croatia’s ‘Game of Thrones’ town
0
Art & Culture
‘Game of Thrones’ back at Emmys for duel with ‘Handmaid’s Tale’

Aretha Franklin honored with star-studded tribute concert

Updated 14 January 2019
AP
0

Aretha Franklin honored with star-studded tribute concert

  • The late Aretha Franklin’s songs were so impactful that some of music’s bests from Alicia Keys to Celine Dion took the stage on Sunday
  • Franklin died at the age of 76 from pancreatic cancer in her Detroit home
Updated 14 January 2019
AP
0

LOS ANGELES: The late Aretha Franklin’s songs were so impactful that some of music’s bests from Alicia Keys to Celine Dion took the stage Sunday to relive the Queen of Soul’s biggest hits in a taped tribute concert.
Every rendition of Franklin’s songs from “Respect” to “I Say a Little Prayer” brought audience members to their feet at the “Aretha! A GRAMMY Celebration For The Queen Of Soul” on Sunday in Los Angeles. A montage of Franklin was shown throughout the show including one with onscreen quotes paying homage to her from former President Barack Obama, Barbra Streisand, Willie Nelson and Tony Bennett.
“Aretha set the bar,” a quote from Quincy Jones read.
Franklin died at the age of 76 from pancreatic cancer in her Detroit home. Some of her family members including her grandson who spoke at her funeral were in attendance at the tribute, which was hosted by filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry.
Jennifer Hudson, who will star in Franklin’s biopic, kicked off the tribute that will air March 10 on CBS. The “Dreamgirls” actress set the tone for an energetic night performing “Think” while wearing a stunning white dress.
“I’m blessed to be here,” said Keys, who sang while playing the piano before she introduced SZA as the two performed a duet of “Day Dreaming.”
Celine Dion received a standing ovation before she performed Franklin’s version of “A Change is Gonna Come,” which was originally made by Sam Cooke. Patti LaBelle’s voice soared on “Call Me” with a house band led by music director Rickey Minor, as many throughout the crowd yelled out “encore” after she finished.
Fantasia, Andra Day, Brandi Carlile and Alessia Cara sang “Natural Woman” together. Common joined Yolanda Adams who sang “Young, Gifted and Black” as the rapper inserted his own politically-charged rap lyrics into the 1972 song.
Smokey Robinson took a moment to remember Franklin, who he called his “little sister.” He told a packed Shrine Auditorium that he still misses his longtime friend who he grew up with in Detroit.
“She was a gifted songwriter, a fantastic musician and a great formidable activist,” he said. “For me, she was my little sister who I loved so much. I still love her so much. But she’s gone home now to be with her father. I believe she has been reunited with her entire immediate family.”
The tribute was put on by the Recording Academy and music mogul Clive Davis, who told the crowd “There will never ever be another Aretha Franklin.”
Other performers included Shirley Caesar, Kelly Clarkson, Chloe X Halle, H.E.R., John Legend and BeBe Winans.

Topics: Aretha Franklin

Related

0
Art & Culture
Fans pay their last to Aretha Franklin
0
Lifestyle
Music icon Aretha Franklin dies at 76

Latest updates

Japan told to improve or forget bout winning Asian Cup
0
Abu Dhabi National Hotels secures $436m loan for hotel purchase
0
China urges countries to end ‘fabrications’ against Huawei
0
Pompeo cuts MidEast tour short to attend family funeral after talks with Saudi king, crown prince
0
Chrissy Teigen nails her red carpet look with Maison Yeya
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.