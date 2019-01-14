You are here

  • Home
  • Chinese car makers brace for another bumpy ride after tough 2018
﻿

Chinese car makers brace for another bumpy ride after tough 2018

Ford was the worst performer among global carmakers in China last year, with its sales shrinking 37 percent. (AFP)
Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters
0

Chinese car makers brace for another bumpy ride after tough 2018

  • Companies such as homegrown Geely and Britain’s biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover have in recent days flagged caution about China sales in 2019
  • China’s state planner has said it will introduce policies to lift domestic spending on items such as autos, without providing specifics
Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters
0

BEIJING: Carmakers in China are bracing for zero to tepid growth in sales this year, after a tough 2018 when the world’s top auto market probably contracted for the first time in about two decades, as slowing economic growth drags on demand.
Companies such as homegrown Geely and Britain’s biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover have in recent days flagged caution about China sales in 2019, hit also by Beijing’s trade war with the United States.
“We should notice the big uncertainties among macro economy and trade tensions, which hit the auto market in China last year and may happen again this year,” Yale Zhang, head of consultancy AutoForesight, said.
China’s top auto industry association expects the country to sell 28 million vehicles in 2019, steady versus 2018, while other government and industry bodies see a 0-2 percent growth.
China’s Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) is expected to announce later on Monday that the country’s car market contracted in 2018, the first time since the 1990s.
Shares in Chinese carmakers Geely and BYD fell more than 2 percent in morning trade ahead of the data.
Automobile sales in China fell about 14 percent in November from a year ago, steepest in nearly seven years and the fifth straight decline in monthly numbers.
Ford was the worst performer among global carmakers in China last year, with its sales shrinking 37 percent.
Geely, China’s most successful carmaker, sold 20 percent more cars in 2018, but this was sharply lower than a 63 percent growth in 2017. It is forecasting flat sales this year.
Japan’s Toyota Motor, however, bucked the trend, with a 14.3 percent rise in sales in China, versus 6 percent growth in 2017, helped by better demand for its luxury brand Lexus and improved marketing efforts.
The bleak numbers add to worries for investors, already spooked by signs of a broader drop in demand from the world’s No.2 economy, especially after Apple’s rare revenue warning citing weak iPhone sales in the country.
Analysts are, however, counting on measures promised by China to buoy spending as well as rising demand for new energy vehicles (NEVs) to bring some relief.
NEV sales are expected to hit 1.6 million units in 2019, versus 1.2 million in 2018, CAAM has predicted.
China’s state planner has said it will introduce policies to lift domestic spending on items such as autos, without providing specifics. Beijing has also made changes to the income tax threshold to hike incomes and personal spending power.
This could help resolve the industry’s current issues of unsold inventory, drive sales growth and provide relief to the economic pressures China is facing, said Patrick Yuan, Hong Kong-based analyst at Jefferies.
“With that, car sales growth could recover to as high as 7 percent” this year, he said.
According to Alan Kang, an LMC Automotive analyst, demand could also draw support as consumers stop putting their buying decisions on hold in hopes Beijing will reintroduce purchase tax cuts on smaller cars — a policy it phased out last year.
As their hopes for tax cuts “evaporate in 2019,” these consumers will trickle back in, he added.
However, some analysts struck a somber note amid forecasts China’s economy would slow further this year. Data this month is expected to show the economy grew around 6.6 percent in 2018 — the weakest since 1990. Policy sources have said Beijing is planning to set a target of 6-6.5 percent for 2019.

Topics: transport retail China Geely Ford

Related

0
Business & Economy
Global carmakers converge on China
0
Business & Economy
Tesla moves first to hike prices in China as trade war hits car makers

China’s exports shrink most in two years, raising risks for global economy

Updated 14 January 2019
Reuters
0

China’s exports shrink most in two years, raising risks for global economy

  • China posted its biggest trade surplus with the United States on record in 2018
  • Many US warehouses are already packed to the rafters with Chinese goods that American retailers rushed in ahead of higher tariffs
Updated 14 January 2019
Reuters
0

BEIJING: China’s exports unexpectedly fell the most in two years in December and imports also contracted, pointing to further weakness in the world’s second-largest economy in 2019 and deteriorating global demand.
Adding to policymakers’ worries, data on Monday also showed China posted its biggest trade surplus with the United States on record in 2018, which could prompt President Donald Trump to turn up the heat on Beijing in their cantankerous trade dispute.
Softening demand in China is already being felt around the world, with slowing sales of goods ranging from iPhones to automobiles prompting profit warnings from the likes of Apple and Jaguar Land Rover.
The dismal December trade readings suggest China’s economy may have lost more momentum late in the year than earlier thought, despite a slew of growth boosting measures in recent months ranging from higher infrastructure spending to tax cuts.
Some analysts had already speculated that Beijing may have to speed up and intensify its policy easing and stimulus measures this year after factory activity shrank in December.
Exports in December unexpectedly fell 4.4 percent from a year earlier, with demand in most of its major markets weakening. Imports also saw a shock drop, falling 7.6 percent in their biggest decline since July 2016.
“Export growth dropped more than anticipated as global growth softened and the drag from US tariffs intensified. Import growth also fell sharply in the face of cooling domestic demand. We expect both to remain weak in the coming quarters,” Capital Economics said in a note.
“Meanwhile, with policy easing unlikely to put a floor beneath domestic economic activity until the second half of this year, import growth is likely to remain subdued.”
China’s politically-sensitive surplus with the US rose 17.2 percent to $323.32 billion last year, the highest on record going back to 2006, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data.
That compared with about $275.81 billion in 2017.
China’s large trade surplus with the United States has long been a sore point with Washington, which has demanded Beijing should take steps to reduce it.
Washington imposed import tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese goods last year and has threatened further action if Beijing does not change its practices on issues ranging from industrial subsidies to intellectual property. China has retaliated with tariffs of its own.
However, Beijing’s export data had been surprisingly resilient to tariffs for much of 2018, possibly because companies ramped up shipments before broader and stiffer US duties went into effect.
China’s total global exports rose 9.9 percent in 2018, its strongest trade performance in seven years, while imports increased 15.8 percent last year.
But December’s gloomy data seemed to suggest the US front-loading effect has tapered off, and after several months of falling factory orders a further weakening in China’s exports is widely expected in coming months.
Many US warehouses are already packed to the rafters with Chinese goods that American retailers rushed in ahead of higher tariffs.
China exports to the US declined 3.5 percent in December while its imports from the US were down 35.8 percent for the month.
The higher tariffs China levied on US supplies also hit the country’s overall import growth. For all of 2018, soybean, the second largest imports from the US, fell for the first time since 2011.
Even if Washington and Beijing reach a trade deal in their current round of talks, it would be no panacea for China’s slowing economy, analysts say.
Sources told Reuters last week that Beijing is planning to lower its economic growth target to 6-6.5 percent this year after an expected 6.6 percent in 2018, the slowest pace in 28 years.

Topics: trade economy China

Related

0
Business & Economy
China will tackle US trade dispute in 2019: commerce minister
0
Business & Economy
US-China trade war costs billions of dollars for both sides

Latest updates

Cargo plane with 9 on board crashes at Iran’s Fath airport near Tehran
0
Italian fugitive Battisti extradited from Bolivia
0
Chinese car makers brace for another bumpy ride after tough 2018
0
China’s exports shrink most in two years, raising risks for global economy
0
Oil slides on China trade slump, but crude imports remain high
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.