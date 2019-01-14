You are here

Pompeo cuts MidEast tour short to attend family funeral after talks with Saudi king, crown prince

The trip was cut short after Pompeo met with Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on a range of Mideast crises. (SPA)
DUBAI: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will cut short his Middle East tour and head home early to attend a family funeral, an official said on Monday.

“Secretary Pompeo will return to the United States after his meetings in Muscat, Oman,” State Department deputy spokesman Robert Palladino said in a statement.
“This curtailment of travel is required so that the Pompeo family may attend a family funeral.”

The trip was cut short after Pompeo met with the Saudi king and crown prince in what is the latest stop of his Middle East tour that has so far been dominated by questions and concerns about the withdrawal of US troops from Syria.

In Riyadh, though, the Saudi-led fight against Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen, where the situation has been deemed the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, will be a major agenda item, as well as holding perpetrators accountable for Khashoggi’s slaying, according to US officials.

Speaking with senior Saudi officials on his arrival in Riyadh late Sunday, Pompeo stressed the importance of supporting a political solution to end Yemen’s civil war and “the need for continued regional efforts to stand against the Iranian regime’s malign activity and to advance peace, prosperity, and security,” the State Department said.

Pompeo has accused the Houthi militia in Yemen of failing to comply with a cease-fire agreement for the flashpoint city of Hodeidah reached at UN-sponsored talks in Sweden.

“The work that was done in Sweden on Yemen was good, but both sides (need) to honor those commitments,” Pompeo said.

“Today, the Iranian-backed Houthis have chosen not to do that.”

The US embassy in Riyadh said Monday that Pompeo and Prince Mohammed “agreed on (the) need for continued de-escalation and adherence to (the) Sweden agreements,” especially the cease-fire in the lifeline port city of Hodeidah.

“A comprehensive political solution is only way to the end the conflict,” the embassy tweeted.

The department said Pompeo also made clear the importance of a credible investigation into Khashoggi’s killing at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in October. Pompeo “emphasized the importance of Saudi Arabia continuing its investigation into the murder of Jamal Khashoggi in order to ascertain facts, assess information, and hold those responsible accountable.”

“We will continue to have a conversation with the crown prince and the Saudis about ensuring that the accountability is full and complete with respect to the unacceptable murder of Jamal Khashoggi,” Pompeo told reporters in Qatar on Sunday before heading to Riyadh. “We’ll continue to talk about that and make sure we have all the facts so that they are held accountable certainly by the Saudis, but by the United States as well, where appropriate.”

The ongoing dispute between Qatar and four of America’s other close Arab partners will also feature in Pompeo’s talks as it continues to be a major hindrance in a US-led effort to unite the Gulf Arab states, Egypt and Jordan in a military alliance to counter Iran.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates began a boycott of Qatar in June 2017, accusing Qatar of funding extremist groups and cozying up to Iran.

Jordan king visits Iraq for first time in decade: state TV

BAGHAD: Jordanian King Abdullah II met Iraqi President Barham Saleh in Baghdad on Monday, according to state television, in the monarch's first trip to Iraq in more than a decade.
The visit is the latest in a string of top-level diplomatic encounters in Iraq in recent weeks, which kicked off with a surprise Christmas trip by US President Donald Trump.
King Abdullah's last trip to Iraq was in 2008, when he became the first Arab leader to visit Baghdad after strongman Saddam Hussein was toppled by the US-led invasion in 2003.
Saleh travelled to Jordan in November.
The two countries share a 179-kilometer (111-mile) border, and Jordan is a major importer of Iraqi crude oil.
In 2013, they agreed on a 1,700-kilometer pipeline linking Iraq's oil-rich Basra province to Jordan's Aqaba port, but the Islamic State group's sweep across nearly a third of Iraq put a screeching halt to the plan.
Last year, Jordan approved a framework to revive it, but did not give a timeframe for the line's construction.
The two states have also discussed plans for Iraq to import around 300 megawatts of electricity from Jordan to cope with widespread power shortages.
Currently, Baghdad relies heavily on its eastern neighbour Iran, importing around 1,300 megawatts of electricity and 28 million cubic metres of natural gas to feed power plants.
Washington, which sees Tehran as its top foe in the region, is keen to break those ties.
It reimposed tough sanctions on Iran in November but has granted Iraq a temporary waiver on energy imports, while urging it to partner with US firms instead.
"Everyone is looking to Iraq as a virgin land requiring more investment by regional and international powers," said Iraqi political analyst Issam al-Faily.
"Jordan has a real desire to stretch an oil pipeline from Basra to the Aqaba port because it would fulfil its fuel needs," he told AFP.
Iraq has witnessed a revolving door of diplomatic visits since Trump's late December visit.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a surprise stop in Baghdad on his regional tour last week, followed by Iran's oil minister then top diplomat Mohammed Javad Zarif, who landed Sunday.

