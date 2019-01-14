You are here

China urges countries to end 'fabrications' against Huawei

Huawei, the world’s biggest producer of telecommunications equipment, faces intense scrutiny in the West over its relationship with China’s government. (Reuters)
Reuters
date 2019-01-14

  • Huawei, the world’s biggest producer of telecommunications equipment, faces intense scrutiny in the West
  • ‘We urge relevant parties to cease the groundless fabrications and unreasonable restrictions toward Huawei and other Chinese companies’
Reuters
BEIJING: China on Monday urged countries to end “fabrications” about Huawei, after an official in Poland said his country could limit the use of the company’s products by public entities following the arrest of a Huawei employee there on spying allegations.
Huawei, the world’s biggest producer of telecommunications equipment, faces intense scrutiny in the West over its relationship with China’s government and US-led allegations that its devices could be used by Beijing for espionage.
No evidence has been produced publicly and Huawei has repeatedly denied the accusations, but several Western countries have restricted Huawei’s access to their markets.
Poland arrested a Chinese Huawei employee and a former Polish security official on spying allegations on Friday, officials and sources told Reuters.
A Polish government official responsible for cybersecurity, Karol Okonski, told Reuters on Sunday that “abrupt” policy changes toward Huawei were not warranted after the arrests, but that the use of the company’s products by state entities could be reviewed.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, responding to the remarks at a regular news briefing in Beijing, said China hoped the Polish side would work to create mutual trust and maintain relations.
Hua said “some people” seek to use groundless accusations about security threats to “suppress and restrict Chinese technology companies’ development abroad.”
“We urge relevant parties to cease the groundless fabrications and unreasonable restrictions toward Huawei and other Chinese companies, and create a fair, good and just environment for mutual investment and normal cooperation by both sides’ companies,” Hua said.
“Using security reasons to hype, obstruct or restrict normal cooperation between companies in the end will only hurt one’s own interests,” she added.
Seeking to distance itself from the incident, Huawei said on Saturday it had sacked the employee arrested in Poland, Wang Weijing, adding that his “alleged actions have no relation to the company.”
A LinkedIn profile for Wang showed he has worked for Huawei’s Polish division since 2011, and previously served as attaché to the Chinese General Consul in Gdansk from 2006-2011.
A spokesman for the Polish security services said that the allegations related to individual actions, and were not linked directly to Huawei.
Poland’s internal affairs minister, Joachim Brudzinski, has called for the European Union and NATO to work on a joint position over whether to exclude Huawei from their markets.
In August, US President Donald Trump signed a bill that barred the US government from using Huawei equipment and is considering an executive order that would also ban US companies from doing so.
Australia and New Zealand have also blocked it from building 5G networks amid concerns of its possible links with Beijing.

Egypt yet to set details of Asian market bond issue: finance ministry

Reuters
Egypt yet to set details of Asian market bond issue: finance ministry

  • Egypt plans to issue $2 billion worth of Japanese yen-denominated bonds
  • Egypt would complete a roadshow to promote its international bonds in February
Reuters
CAIRO: Egypt has not set a date for issuing bonds on the Asian market nor decided their amount and currency, the finance ministry said on Monday, a day after two government sources said $2 billion worth of yen-denominated papers would be offered in days.

Egypt has struggled to recover from years of turmoil after a 2011 uprising and has borrowed heavily from abroad since signing an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan deal in 2016.

The value of the Asian market issue would be limited because its aim is to build a yield curve, the ministry said.

In its statement, the ministry added that it would complete a roadshow to promote Egypt’s international bonds in February with visits to Hong Kong, Taiwan and Gulf nations.

As part of the roadshow, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait visited Seoul in October.

Deputy Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk has also been to Japan, Singapore and China, the ministry said.

On Sunday, Maait said his ministry had received cabinet approval for $3 billion to $7 billion worth of foreign bond offers. He did not say what currency bonds would be sold in, though he said Egypt was looking “to diversify currencies, products and markets to find good financing alternatives.”

Egyptian officials have previously said Japanese yen and Chinese yuan were two of the currencies they were considering as the nation looks to vary from the euro and US dollar.

Maait said in December that Egypt was aiming for at least two foreign currency bond issues in the first quarter of 2019.

Egypt’s foreign debt stood at $92.64 billion at the end of the financial year in June.

Its borrowing requirement for the repayment of external debt is $10.51 billion in the current financial year.

On Sunday, one government source said proceeds from a planned issue of so-called Samurai bonds in Japanese yen would be used to repay debts of state oil company Egyptian General Petroleum Corp.

