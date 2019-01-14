You are here

﻿

South Africa complete Test clean sweep of Pakistan

Duanne Olivier celebrates another wicket as the Proteas wrapped up the series victory. (AFP)
JOHANNESBURG: Duanne Olivier sparked a Pakistan collapse as South Africa completed a series clean sweep with a 107-run win on the fourth day of the third and final Test at the Wanderers Stadium.
Starting the day on 153 for three, Pakistan lost their remaining seven wickets for 120 runs to be bowled out for 273.
Olivier effectively ended Pakistan’s hopes when he took two wickets off successive balls in the third over of the morning.
Babar Azam received a fast, lifting ball angled in toward his throat, which he gloved to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock. Azam (22) had helped Asad Shafiq add 58 for the fourth wicket.
Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed was bowled first ball. Seemingly expecting another short-pitched delivery from Olivier, he was deep in his crease when he had his off stump knocked back by a fast, full delivery.
With Vernon Philander gaining unpredictable bounce from a good length just outside off stump, Shafiq advanced down the pitch and was caught at second slip off a ball which seamed away from him.
Shafiq had taken his overnight score of 48 to 65, made off 71 balls with 11 fours.
Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Amir were both caught by Aiden Markram at gully off Kagiso Rabada.
Shadab Khan batted well to make 47 not out and received support from Hasan Ali, who made a quick 22, and Mohammad Abbas until Abbas was run out after a mix-up.
Olivier, who got his chance to play in the series because Philander was injured, was the leading wicket-taker with 24 at an average of 14.71. He was named man of the series.
Quinton de Kock, who made 129 for South Africa in the second innings, was man of the match.

Topics: South Africa v Pakistan Test cricket Duanne Olivier Quinton de Kock

ABU DHABI: Japan captain Maya Yoshida has warned the Blue Samurai they will need to find an extra gear to challenge co-favorites Iran and South Korea for the Asian Cup title.
The Southampton defender admitted Japan had benefited from two controversial penalty decisions after a 1-0 victory over Oman in Abu Dhabi at the weekend sent the Blue Samurai into the last 16.
“We have to be more clinical,” Yoshida said.
“We should have scored two or three more. Our performances are still not good enough clearly.”
Genki Haraguchi converted from the spot after 28 minutes after tumbling theatrically under little or no contact.
Oman then had a legitimate penalty shout waved off after Yuto Nagatomo appeared to use his hand to block a shot just before half-time.
“We were a little bit lucky with the penalty we had — and the one not given as well,” shrugged Yoshida.
“But the most important point for us was to get through the group.”
Nagatomo likened his lucky escape to Diego Maradona’s infamous intervention against England at the 1986 World Cup, expressing relief that the VAR (video assistant referee) system is not used during the Asian Cup group stages.
“It hit my hand,” he admitted. “It’s lucky there was no VAR because it probably would have been given. Happily the ‘Hand of God’ was with us today.”
A new-look Japan were similarly unimpressive in beating Turkmenistan 3-2 in their opening fixture, but were missing two-goal hero Yuya Osako for the Oman clash due to a thigh injury.

IRAN WARNING

The Werder Bremen striker was sorely missed against the Gulf side, with Takumi Minamino squandering a hatful of chances.
“It was tougher than we thought it would be,” conceded Yoshida.
“If we had taken our chances we wouldn’t have struggled so much late on. But I’m confident we will find our form.”
Japan, who reached the knockout stage at last year’s World Cup, have won a record four Asian Cups but appear to lack the quality of Iran and South Korea at this year’s tournament.
“We can’t expect to dominate every game,” said Japan coach Hajjime Moriyasu, who is unbeaten in seven matches since taking over after the World Cup.
“It was important to get through the group and we have done that. The key will be to grow into the tournament game by game.”
But Yoshida insisted Iran, who are purring, and a South Korea side boosted by the arrival of Tottenham forward Son Heung-min will be the teams to beat — along with holders Australia.
“I saw Iran at the World Cup, where they played really well,” said the 30-year-old.
“I was really impressed. And of course Australia, South Korea — they’re always the most difficult opponents.
“We have to make sure we’re ready for them, we have to improve.”

Topics: AFCfeatures Asian Cup Japan football Oman football

