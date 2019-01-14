The Six: Arab fashion takeover at the Critics’ Choice Awards

DUBAI: The 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday night saw a handful of Hollywood A-listers donning Arab-designed pieces from the region’s fashion heavyweights.
Jodie Comer
“Killing Eve” actress Jodie Comer stood out in a white see-through dress, complete with floral embroidery by Lebanese designer Zurhair Murad.
Linda Cardellini
Murad also dressed “Green Book” star Linda Cardellini, who walked the red carpet in a chic, semi-sheer dress, accentuated with patterned ruffles.
Judy Greer
Heads turned for “Halloween” actress Judy Greer, who attended the ceremony in a bold and colorful floral dress by Arab designer-to-the-stars Reem Acra.
Kirby Howell-Baptiste
British actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste, from “The Good Place” and “Killing Eve,” also wore a Reem Acra creation, stunning the paparazzi in a pastel blue dress, modernized with a high slit.
Patricia Clarkson
“Sharp Objects” star Patricia Clarkson received an award while wearing an embellished black gown by Lebanese designer Georges Chakra, who also dressed Clarkson at the recent Golden Globes.
Claire Foy
“First Man” actress Claire Foy delivered an empowering speech about women in media, receiving a #SeeHer award in a comfortable one-shouldered jumpsuit by French designer Hedi Slimane, who is of Tunisian heritage.