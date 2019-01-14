RIYADH: An official source at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied recent reports that the Kingdom is opening an embassy in Damascus, Saudi Press Agency said on Monday.
The statement denied the reports, which attributed the opening of an embassy in the Syrian capital to Foreign Minister Dr. Ibrahim Abdulaziz Al-Assaf, saying the claims were not true.
Foreign Ministry denies claims of Saudi Arabia opening embassy in Damascus
Foreign Ministry denies claims of Saudi Arabia opening embassy in Damascus
- Recent reports incorrectly attributed the claims to Foreign Minister Al-Assaf
- Official source said claims were not true
RIYADH: An official source at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied recent reports that the Kingdom is opening an embassy in Damascus, Saudi Press Agency said on Monday.