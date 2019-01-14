You are here

Foreign Ministry denies claims of Saudi Arabia opening embassy in Damascus

An official source at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied recent reports that the Kingdom is opening an embassy in Damascus. (Shutterstock)
Updated 14 January 2019
Arab News
Foreign Ministry denies claims of Saudi Arabia opening embassy in Damascus

  • Recent reports incorrectly attributed the claims to Foreign Minister Al-Assaf
  • Official source said claims were not true
Updated 14 January 2019
Arab News
RIYADH: An official source at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied recent reports that the Kingdom is opening an embassy in Damascus, Saudi Press Agency said on Monday.
The statement denied the reports, which attributed the opening of an embassy in the Syrian capital to Foreign Minister Dr. Ibrahim Abdulaziz Al-Assaf, saying the claims were not true.

Dust storms, low temperatures and rainfall expected for several regions across Saudi Arabia

Updated 14 January 2019
Arab News
Dust storms, low temperatures and rainfall expected for several regions across Saudi Arabia

  • Authority warned adverse conditions will lead to low visibility and warned people to take care on the roads
  • The public are urged to be vigilant and observe weather forecasts
Updated 14 January 2019
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi General Authority of Meteorology and Environmental Protection announced on Monday that dust storms and a drop in temperature will affect several regions of Saudi Arabia from Wednesday to Sunday this week, according to Saudi Press Agency.
Regions including Makkah, Khobar, Najran, Rafha, Al-Jawf and Hail will all be affected throughout the weekend.
The authority warned that adverse conditions will lead to low visibility and warned people to take care on the roads.
Meanwhile, light rain and possible snowfall will be expected in the northern, border regions of Arar, Qaryat, Tabarjil and Tarif.
The public are urged to be vigilant and observe weather forecasts.

