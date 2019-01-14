You are here

Dubai Parks and Resorts reports 22% growth in visits

The entrance to the Legoland theme park at Dubai Parks and Resorts. (Reuters)
Updated 14 January 2019
Arab News
  • Dubai Parks and Resorts, the region’s largest integrated theme park destination, attracted almost 2.8 million visits during 2018
  • Numbers were bolstered by the integration of an annual pass program, increased occupancy of the Lapita Hotel and increased footfall from international tourists
Arab News
LONDON: The Dubai theme park operator DXB Entertainments said its destination had seen a 22 percent rise in visits last year, although the news failed to impress investors, with shares in the company falling on Monday.

The company said that Dubai Parks and Resorts, the region’s largest integrated theme park destination, attracted almost 2.8 million visits during 2018.

Numbers were bolstered by the integration of an annual pass program, increased occupancy of the Lapita Hotel and increased footfall from international tourists, the company said.

In the last quarter of 2018, Dubai Parks and Resorts saw 819,000 visits, compared to 796,000 in the same period the previous year, the company said.

“We are pleased to announce solid growth in visitor numbers during 2018, as Dubai Parks and Resorts establishes itself as the leading leisure and entertainment destination for the region,” said Mohamed Almulla, CEO and managing director of DXB Entertainments.

“2018 delivered a 22 percent increase in visits compared to last year with 40 percent of overall footfall from international tourists … Lapita Hotel average occupancy has seen significant growth this year reaching 60 percent, compared to 35 percent last year, positioning itself as an attractive and unique family holiday resort in the UAE and the region.”

“Looking ahead to 2019, our priority is to continue increasing footfall from international tourists, which is a key growth driver for the destination, while also maintaining the solid base of local and regional visitors. I am excited to start the new year on a strong foot and on behalf of the team, we all look forward to continue on this growth trajectory during 2019 and beyond.”

Shares in DXB Entertainments, which trade on the Dubai Financial Market, closed down by 2.67 percent on Monday.

Topics: Dubai Parks and Resorts DXB Entertainments

