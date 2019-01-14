Palestine to treat Jordan clash like a final

You are here

Noureddine Ould Ali dishes out instructions during Palestine's defeat at the hands of Australia. (AFP)
  • Palestine know victory over Arab rivals will see them through to the second round.
  • Noureddine Ould Ali tells players to give their all.
LONDON: Noureddine Ould Ali has told his Palestine players to leave nothing behind when they face Jordan today.
Having drawn 0-0 with Syria and then lost 3-0 to Australia the Palestinians know that only victory will guarantee them a place in the second round. And with that in mind Ali wants his side to give their all in Abu Dhabi.
“Our objective is simply to win the game, qualify for the knockout phase and make the Palestinian people happy,” he said.
“We will be playing against Jordan as if it is a final. We spoke to the players after the game against Australia, and they are now ready and willing to sacrifice everything in order to qualify – something which would be very historic.
“Jordan are a strong team. We have watched their previous games and how they play. However, it is my team’s duty to be ready for every possibility. It is up to us to make the difference, it up to us to qualify.”
With two victories from two Jordan have already made it to the knockout stages. But Vital Borkelmans insisted he was focused only on the 90 minutes against the Palestinians.
“I never look further than the next match. What comes after that we will see,” the Belgian coach said.
“It is (currently) important that my team plays well against Palestine, and that we try to perform to the very best of our ability and, in the process, create plenty of chances. We must play as we did against Australia and Syria to show people that we are ready for the Round of 16.
“We are hoping to achieve a good result for our amazing fans, although I have to change some players, and it will be a case of utilising all 23 squad members.”

Juventus superstars including Cristiano Ronaldo land in Jeddah ahead of Supercoppa Italiana clash with Milan

Updated 14 January 2019
Arab News
0

Juventus superstars including Cristiano Ronaldo land in Jeddah ahead of Supercoppa Italiana clash with Milan

Updated 14 January 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Some of world's biggest football stars arrived in Jeddah on Monday evening as the Juventus side touched down in Saudi Arabia ahead of their Supercoppa Italiana matchup with AC Milan on Wednesday night at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.
The Juventus squad, including Cristiano Ronaldo, landed in Jeddah and were welcomed by fans of the Italian giants and the country's most successful team.

2019’s Supercoppa will be the 31st edition of the competition, contested each year between the winners of the Serie A and the Coppa Italia from the previous season.
Juventus and Milan both hold the joint record for winning the Supercoppa the most times, with the Turin and Milanese clubs winning it seven times each.

While Juventus are making their seventh successive appearance, the last time these two teams met in the Supercoppa was in 2016, where AC Milan came out on top via a penalty shoot-out.
On Wednesday evening, Saudi Arabia will become the fifth foreign nation to host a Supercoppa Italiana, with the US, China, Libya, and Qatar all playing host previously.

