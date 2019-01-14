Dust storms, low temperatures and rainfall expected for several regions across Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Saudi General Authority of Meteorology and Environmental Protection announced on Monday that dust storms and a drop in temperature will affect several regions of Saudi Arabia from Wednesday to Sunday this week, according to Saudi Press Agency.

Regions including Makkah, Khobar, Najran, Rafha, Al-Jawf and Hail will all be affected throughout the weekend.

The authority warned that adverse conditions will lead to low visibility and warned people to take care on the roads.

Meanwhile, light rain and possible snowfall will be expected in the northern, border regions of Arar, Qaryat, Tabarjil and Tarif.

The public are urged to be vigilant and observe weather forecasts.