Saudi Prince Turki warns against US Syria pullout

JEDDAH: A senior member of the Saudi royal family has warned against a US troop withdrawal from Syria.
Speaking to the BBC, Prince Turki Al-Faisal said the action would have a “negative” impact, further entrenching Iran, Russia and the rule of Syrian President Bashar Assad.
US President Donald Trump announced in December that it was time to bring US soldiers home from Syria.
Prince Turki made his comments just before US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo began a visit to Riyadh. Pompeo is on a tour of the Middle East, and has already visited Iraq, Jordan, Egypt and Bahrain.
Prince Turki said that the world community was guilty of neglecting the Syrian people and the US troop withdrawal would make things worse.
“The US actions from my perspective is that it is going to further complicate, rather find any solutions to it and further entrench not only the Iranians, but also the Russians and Bashar Assad, so from the perspective it is a very negative development,” he said.
The prince added that the departure of US Defense Secretary James Mattis in December was unlikely to help matters.
“Obviously he (Mattis) disagreed with the administration on Syria policy, so in that context his remaining would have been a more positive sign of commitment to that policy,” Prince Turki said.
