Saudi Prince Turki warns against US Syria pullout

Prince Turki Al-Faisal said the departure of US Defense Secretary James Mattis in December was unlikely to help matters. (AFP)
Updated 15 January 2019
Arab News
Saudi Prince Turki warns against US Syria pullout

  • Prince Turki said that the world community was guilty of neglecting the Syrian people
Updated 15 January 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: A senior member of the Saudi royal family has warned against a US troop withdrawal from Syria.
Speaking to the BBC, Prince Turki Al-Faisal said the action would have a “negative” impact, further entrenching Iran, Russia and the rule of Syrian President Bashar Assad.
US President Donald Trump announced in December that it was time to bring US soldiers home from Syria.
Prince Turki made his comments just before US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo began a visit to Riyadh. Pompeo is on a tour of the Middle East, and has already visited Iraq, Jordan, Egypt and Bahrain.
Prince Turki said that the world community was guilty of neglecting the Syrian people and the US troop withdrawal would make things worse.
“The US actions from my perspective is that it is going to further complicate, rather find any solutions to it and further entrench not only the Iranians, but also the Russians and Bashar Assad, so from the perspective it is a very negative development,” he said.
The prince added that the departure of US Defense Secretary James Mattis in December was unlikely to help matters.
“Obviously he (Mattis) disagreed with the administration on Syria policy, so in that context his remaining would have been a more positive sign of commitment to that policy,” Prince Turki said.

The Gathering brings winter wonderland to Riyadh

Winter Day Out is one of around 5,000 events either organized or sponsored by the GEA planned for this year. (AN photo by Essam Al Ghalib)
Updated 15 January 2019
Essam Al Ghalib
The Gathering brings winter wonderland to Riyadh

  The event is now in its second year
  "It is amazing how people here have responded to us," says performer
Updated 15 January 2019
Essam Al Ghalib
RIYADH: Over the past ten days, more than 50,000 people have attended Winter Day Out, an event sponsored by the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), at The Gathering in Riyadh’s Masharef Hills development complex.

Now in its second year, Winter Day Out is one of around 5,000 events either organized or sponsored by the GEA planned for 2019. 

Running from Jan. 3 until Saturday night, thousands of people arrived daily, braving the cold winter weather to walk through the scenic gardens, and enjoy the food, shopping and entertainment, including the Frank Sinatra Orchestra, featuring a Dutch Sinatra tribute act.

“This is my first time in Saudi Arabia, and hopefully not my last,” said Frank In Person, the Sinatra lookalike. “It is amazing how people here have responded to us.

“It was a very flattering experience I did not expect. People here are very polite and friendly. It’s new for the Kingdom and I am honored and privileged to be a part of it.”

Dutch ambassador Joost Reintjes was one of the thousands in attendance, who watched the performance and chatted with members of the Dutch orchestra.

“Everyone here is very excited,” Reintjes said. “The members of the band are very proud to be here. It is the first time; they’ve heard stories about Saudi Arabia, and when you’re abroad and come here for the first time, it is always different to what you thought.”

Winter Day Out is one of around 5,000 events either organized or sponsored by the GEA planned for this year. (AN photo by Essam Al Ghalib)

Reintjes also said there were plenty more Dutch-Saudi events being planned.

“The Netherlands has had magicians and acrobats perform here in Saudi Arabia. There are many things that we can do in Saudi Arabia and the other way around, not just business and investments. There are the entertainment, sport, and cinema sectors – we have a very big cinema event in April with Saudi movies. Culture and entertainment provide a lot of possibilities.”

A full schedule of other GEA events can be found at www.roznamah.sa.

50,000 people have attended Winter Day Out. (AN photo by Essam Al Ghalib)
