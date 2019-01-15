You are here

Saudi scouts participate in Kuwaiti Jamboree

Saudi scouts get first-aid training during last year's jamboree in Oman. (SPA file photo)
  • 1,500 scouts representing multiple associations are expected to participate in the 72nd annual Scout Jamboree
  • There are over 50 million Scouts in the world and 28 million of them are Muslim
JEDDAH: The Saudi Arabian Scouts Association (SASA) on Saturday joined the 72nd annual Scout Jamboree in Kabbad, Kuwait. Hosted by the Kuwaiti Scouts Association, 1,500 scouts, representing multiple associations, have been invited to participate.

The Jamboree was opened by the undersecretary of Kuwait’s Ministry of Education Dr. Saud Al-Harbi, who emphasized the importance of supporting Arab participation in international forums like the Scout Jamboree.

The head of the Saudi scout delegation, Khaled bin Abdul Aziz Al-Issa, said the program would include a variety of scouting activities, in addition to cultural, religious, athletic and intellectual competitions and workshops. It will also feature visits to private and governmental institutions.

Prior to the Scout Jamboree, in November 2018, SASA, in partnership with the Omani General Directorate of Scouts and the Arab Scout Organization, began training scout chiefs and administrators to manage field camps and scout troupes at their headquarters in Al-Ghubrah. 

The assistant director-general of the General Directorate of Scouts and Female Guides of Oman, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Hinai, said that “the aim of this session was to showcase the experiences of organizations in the field of camps, training centers and camps’ financial and administrative systems management.”

The Saudi association joined the World Organization of the Scout Movement (WOSM) in 1963 and hosted the Arab Jamboree in Taif in 2000. There are over 50 million Scouts in the world and 28 million of them are Muslim.

SASA has been helping Hajj pilgrims for 47 years, adapting along the way to keep up with changing times and making use of new technologies.

Also in November, SASA took part in the World Scout Jamboree Jota 61 (on the air) and Joti 22 (on the internet). 

The association prepared for the jamboree by setting up a radio station in Riyadh.

‘The Gathering’ brings winter wonderland to Riyadh

Winter Day Out is one of around 5,000 events either organized or sponsored by the GEA planned for this year. (AN photo by Essam Al Ghalib)
Updated 5 min 31 sec ago
Essam Al Ghalib
0

‘The Gathering’ brings winter wonderland to Riyadh

  • The event is now in its second year
  • “It is amazing how people here have responded to us,” says performer
Updated 5 min 31 sec ago
Essam Al Ghalib
0

RIYADH: Over the past ten days, more than 50,000 people have attended Winter Day Out, an event sponsored by the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), at The Gathering in Riyadh’s Masharef Hills development complex.

Now in its second year, Winter Day Out is one of around 5,000 events either organized or sponsored by the GEA planned for 2019. 

Running from Jan. 3 until Saturday night, thousands of people arrived daily, braving the cold winter weather to walk through the scenic gardens, and enjoy the food, shopping and entertainment, including the Frank Sinatra Orchestra, featuring a Dutch Sinatra tribute act.

“This is my first time in Saudi Arabia, and hopefully not my last,” said Frank In Person, the Sinatra lookalike. “It is amazing how people here have responded to us.

“It was a very flattering experience I did not expect. People here are very polite and friendly. It’s new for the Kingdom and I am honored and privileged to be a part of it.”

Dutch ambassador Joost Reintjes was one of the thousands in attendance, who watched the performance and chatted with members of the Dutch orchestra.

“Everyone here is very excited,” Reintjes said. “The members of the band are very proud to be here. It is the first time; they’ve heard stories about Saudi Arabia, and when you’re abroad and come here for the first time, it is always different to what you thought.”

Reintjes also said there were plenty more Dutch-Saudi events being planned.

“The Netherlands has had magicians and acrobats perform here in Saudi Arabia. There are many things that we can do in Saudi Arabia and the other way around, not just business and investments. There are the entertainment, sport, and cinema sectors – we have a very big cinema event in April with Saudi movies. Culture and entertainment provide a lot of possibilities.”

A full schedule of other GEA events can be found at www.roznamah.sa.

Topics: The Gathering Riyadh Saudi Arabia

