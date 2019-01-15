You are here

Jeddah book group leads reading revival through novel initiative

Huda Merchant, founder of Jeddah Reads, left, with other members of the group. The team aims to boost literary activites in Jeddah. (Supplied photo )
AMEERA ABID
  • Jeddah Reads aims to revive reading in the city by making books more available for people yet to discover their inner bibliophile
  • Huda Merchant says she was encouraged to organize the group after noticing a "complete lack of a reading culture” in the city
AMEERA ABID
JEDDAH: In a world dominated by the smartphone and the screen, bookworms have been forced to retreat into the shadows, rarely seen beyond the inner sanctums of libraries and reading rooms. Jeddah Reads, though, plans to change that.

A book-based social initiative, Jeddah Reads is a group that came together with one aim: To revive reading in their city by making books more available for people yet to discover their inner bibliophile.

Formed in 2015, the group thinks that by holding reading groups, workshops and social gatherings, more people will make the choice to start reading for themselves.

Huda Merchant, founder of Jeddah Reads, explained: “In 2014, I was researching cultural issues and trends in Saudi Arabia, and something I noticed was the complete lack of a reading culture.”

Among the projects being organized is Wameed 2.0, a series of talks on various themes, recent growth and change to coincide with the new year, to encourage people to use books to help them achieve their goals.

Abrar Al-Qayem, the project manager, said: “We try to have passionate members. That is the soul of this particular project; to encourage people with creative ideas, be they language-based, say, or artistic, who want to develop them.”

 

Jeddah Reads has reached out to coffee shops and hospitals to promote their message. “We would like to see people reading books instead of texting,” Al-Qayem added. “Reading in the community is dying.” 

When gathering information about reading in schools, for example, Jeddah Reads made the shocking discovery that over 60 percent of them don’t have libraries. 

“There is a stigma about reading, because new devices are faster and more efficient. We aim to change this, to eliminate the stigma associated with reading,” said Al-Qayem.

The group gives free packages to new readers, with stationery, trinkets and, of course, a book. “We leave it up to chance to decide if the reader will like it!” Al-Qayem explained. 

“For me, reading is healing. I faced a lot of health problems, so I was always stuck with a book. Reading became an escape. I believe that words are powerful; you can always go anywhere through books.”

The next stage for Jeddah Reads is to expand their events to cater for all genders, age groups and genres, and at the rate the movement is progressing, it surely won’t be long before the population of Jeddah transforms into an army of avid readers.

Saudi scouts participate in Kuwaiti Jamboree

Arab News
  • 1,500 scouts representing multiple associations are expected to participate in the 72nd annual Scout Jamboree
  • There are over 50 million Scouts in the world and 28 million of them are Muslim
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Saudi Arabian Scouts Association (SASA) on Saturday joined the 72nd annual Scout Jamboree in Kabbad, Kuwait. Hosted by the Kuwaiti Scouts Association, 1,500 scouts, representing multiple associations, have been invited to participate.

The Jamboree was opened by the undersecretary of Kuwait’s Ministry of Education Dr. Saud Al-Harbi, who emphasized the importance of supporting Arab participation in international forums like the Scout Jamboree.

The head of the Saudi scout delegation, Khaled bin Abdul Aziz Al-Issa, said the program would include a variety of scouting activities, in addition to cultural, religious, athletic and intellectual competitions and workshops. It will also feature visits to private and governmental institutions.

Prior to the Scout Jamboree, in November 2018, SASA, in partnership with the Omani General Directorate of Scouts and the Arab Scout Organization, began training scout chiefs and administrators to manage field camps and scout troupes at their headquarters in Al-Ghubrah. 

The assistant director-general of the General Directorate of Scouts and Female Guides of Oman, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Hinai, said that “the aim of this session was to showcase the experiences of organizations in the field of camps, training centers and camps’ financial and administrative systems management.”

The Saudi association joined the World Organization of the Scout Movement (WOSM) in 1963 and hosted the Arab Jamboree in Taif in 2000. There are over 50 million Scouts in the world and 28 million of them are Muslim.

SASA has been helping Hajj pilgrims for 47 years, adapting along the way to keep up with changing times and making use of new technologies.

Also in November, SASA took part in the World Scout Jamboree Jota 61 (on the air) and Joti 22 (on the internet). 

The association prepared for the jamboree by setting up a radio station in Riyadh.

