US extends troop deployment at Mexico border

Twice since November, US Border Patrol agents have fired tear gas during attempted mass migrant crossings in the San Diego area. (AFP)
Updated 15 January 2019
AFP
WASHINGTON: The Pentagon said Monday it would extend until September 30 the deployment of active-duty soldiers and Coast Guard members at the US-Mexico border, while expanding the mission to include surveillance and detection.
Lengthening the troops’ mission past a January 31 deadline, the Pentagon said it was “transitioning its support at the southwestern border from hardening ports of entry to mobile surveillance and detection, as well as concertina wire emplacement between ports of entry.”
“DoD will continue to provide aviation support,” the statement added, referring to the Department of Defense.
The Pentagon already has about 2,350 active-duty troops stationed along the boundary, deployed under a controversial order President Donald Trump gave last year before midterm elections in November as several thousand Central American migrants made their way to the border to seek asylum from violence and poverty in their own countries.
Critics decried Trump’s order as a costly political stunt to galvanize supporters ahead of the vote, in which his Republicans lost control of the House of Representatives.
Trump spoke of a “national emergency” and an “invasion” — initially suggesting US troops could shoot migrants if they threw stones at the US border.
The US military is not allowed in almost any case to get involved in domestic law enforcement and the border mission has put the supposedly non-political military in an uncomfortable spotlight.
About 2,200 National Guardsmen were supporting border operations even before Trump sent the active-duty troops.
The unusual deployment was supposed to end in mid-December, but the Department of Homeland Security asked that it be extended until January, a date that is now further prolonged.
The troops’ role had primarily been to erect miles of concertina-wire fencing along popular crossing points.
Trump is unwavering in his demand for a border barrier, which has triggered a major impasse with legislators and a partial government shutdown that is entering its fourth week.
The president only recently backed away from talk of an emergency declaration that would have freed up Department of Defense funds for a border barrier, after pressing it for days as a way out of the continuing budget standoff.
The troop deployment was one of several issues on which Trump and former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis disagreed before he resigned in December after the leader’s shock decision to pull troops from Syria.
Mattis said front-line border troops would only carry batons.
In November visited troops on the border and reiterated that their job in the short term was to assist under-resourced Customs and Border Protection agents and put up physical obstacles.
But “longer term, it’s somewhat to be determined,” he said at the time.
Some rank-and-file troops initially grumbled about the purpose of the mission to US media before they were placed under strict instructions not to voice personal opinions to the press.
Several soldiers AFP spoke to said their time on the border provided valuable real-world training, albeit without the risks of combat.
Twice since November, US Border Patrol agents have fired tear gas during attempted mass migrant crossings in the San Diego area.

Singapore imposes $740,000 fines over major cyberattack

Updated 37 min 19 sec ago
AFP
0

Singapore imposes $740,000 fines over major cyberattack

  • Hackers last year gained access to a government database and made off with the records of 1.5 million people
  • Officials have not disclosed which state they believe was behind the breach
Updated 37 min 19 sec ago
AFP
0

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s privacy watchdog Tuesday imposed fines of S$1 million ($740,000) on a health care provider and an IT agency over a cyber-attack that saw health records of about quarter of the population stolen.
In the city-state’s biggest ever data breach, hackers last year gained access to a government database and made off with the records of 1.5 million people, with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong among those targeted.
An official inquiry last week highlighted a litany of failings, including weaknesses in computer systems and inadequate staff training and resources, and said authorities believe a state was likely behind the attack.
The official Personal Data Protection Commission announced it was fining Integrated Health Information Systems, which runs the IT systems for Singapore’s public health care sector, S$750,000.
SingHealth, a health care provider which groups some public hospitals and clinics, was hit with a S$250,000 fine.
The commission said the organizations had failed to “make reasonable security arrangements to protect personal data of individuals.”
The stolen information was “highly sensitive and confidential personal data,” it said.
“It is not difficult to imagine the potential embarrassment that a patient may suffer if such sensitive information about the patient and the patient’s health concerns were made known to all and sundry.”
Officials have not disclosed which state they believe was behind the breach, which occurred between June 27 and July 4. The compromised data included personal information and medication dispensed to patients.
Analysts say that Russia — which is accused of meddling in the US presidential election — China, Iran and North Korea are believed to have the capability to carry out such attacks.
Wealthy Singapore is hyper-connected and on a drive to digitize government records and essential services. But the government says it fends off thousands of cyber-attacks every day and has long warned of breaches by actors as varied as high-school students in their basements to nation states.

Topics: Singapore cyber attacks cyber crime

