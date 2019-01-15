You are here

Afghan Taliban claim responsibility for deadly Kabul car bomb attack

Injured Afghan residents receive treatment at a hospital after a car bomb blast in Kabul on Tuesday, January 14. (Reuters)
Updated 15 January 2019
Reuters
Afghan Taliban claim responsibility for deadly Kabul car bomb attack

  • ‘Five attackers, including the suicide bomber driving an explosives-laden vehicle, were involved in the attack’
  • Civilians almost invariably bear the brunt of most attacks
Updated 15 January 2019
Reuters
KABUL: The Taliban claimed responsibility on Tuesday for a car bomb attack near a heavily fortified foreign compound in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, that killed at least four people a day earlier.
More than 90 people were also wounded in the attack near the Green Village compound, which houses several international companies and charities, in eastern Kabul.
Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the militant group, said Taliban fighters were responsible for the attack in which he claimed dozens of foreign and Afghan security forces were killed and wounded.
“Five attackers, including the suicide bomber driving an explosives-laden vehicle, were involved in the attack,” Mujahid said in a statement.
The Taliban often inflate casualty figures in attacks against Afghan government or foreign targets.
The latest attack came as Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special peace envoy for Afghanistan, tours the region for meetings aimed at bringing an end to a war that has dragged on for more than 17 years.
Fighting has not subsided even as the talks intensify, with the Taliban and other insurgent groups carrying out near-daily attacks, mainly targeting security forces and government officials. Civilians, however, almost invariably bear the brunt of most attacks.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

0
0
Singapore imposes $740,000 fines over major cyberattack

Updated 58 min 20 sec ago
AFP
Singapore imposes $740,000 fines over major cyberattack

  • Hackers last year gained access to a government database and made off with the records of 1.5 million people
  • Officials have not disclosed which state they believe was behind the breach
Updated 58 min 20 sec ago
AFP
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s privacy watchdog Tuesday imposed fines of S$1 million ($740,000) on a health care provider and an IT agency over a cyber-attack that saw health records of about quarter of the population stolen.
In the city-state’s biggest ever data breach, hackers last year gained access to a government database and made off with the records of 1.5 million people, with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong among those targeted.
An official inquiry last week highlighted a litany of failings, including weaknesses in computer systems and inadequate staff training and resources, and said authorities believe a state was likely behind the attack.
The official Personal Data Protection Commission announced it was fining Integrated Health Information Systems, which runs the IT systems for Singapore’s public health care sector, S$750,000.
SingHealth, a health care provider which groups some public hospitals and clinics, was hit with a S$250,000 fine.
The commission said the organizations had failed to “make reasonable security arrangements to protect personal data of individuals.”
The stolen information was “highly sensitive and confidential personal data,” it said.
“It is not difficult to imagine the potential embarrassment that a patient may suffer if such sensitive information about the patient and the patient’s health concerns were made known to all and sundry.”
Officials have not disclosed which state they believe was behind the breach, which occurred between June 27 and July 4. The compromised data included personal information and medication dispensed to patients.
Analysts say that Russia — which is accused of meddling in the US presidential election — China, Iran and North Korea are believed to have the capability to carry out such attacks.
Wealthy Singapore is hyper-connected and on a drive to digitize government records and essential services. But the government says it fends off thousands of cyber-attacks every day and has long warned of breaches by actors as varied as high-school students in their basements to nation states.

Topics: Singapore cyber attacks cyber crime

0
0
