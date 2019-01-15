US House Republicans censure colleague for racist remarks

You are here

Amid the uproar, President Donald Trump told reporters asking about his reaction to King, “I really haven’t been following it.” (Shutterstock)
Updated 15 January 2019
AFP
  • Steve King, whose comments last week about white supremacy sparked bipartisan outrage, will be stripped of all committee assignments
  • US House Republican leaders delivered an extraordinary rebuke Monday to an Iowa congressman from their party over his recent remarks deemed as racist
AFP
WASHINGTON: US House Republican leaders delivered an extraordinary rebuke Monday to an Iowa congressman from their party over his recent remarks deemed as racist, with some calling for his resignation.
Steve King, whose comments last week about white supremacy sparked bipartisan outrage, will be stripped of all committee assignments, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s office said.
“Steve’s remarks are beneath the dignity of the Party of Lincoln and the United States of America,” McCarthy said.
“His comments call into question whether he will treat all Americans equally, without regard for race and ethnicity.”
King, a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, is an opponent of illegal immigration and unabashed defender of white culture.
In an interview last week with The New York Times, the 69-year-old asked how certain terms had become insulting or inappropriate.
“White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?” said King in his latest in a long list of similar comments.
The outcry was comprehensive, with the Senate’s lone black Republican, Tim Scott, delivering a withering attack on King and the “silence” within the Republican Party when such remarks are made.
Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell called the Iowa conservative “unwelcome and unworthy of his elected position.”
Others like Senator Mitt Romney went further, urging King to resign and leave the party.
Amid the uproar, President Donald Trump told reporters asking about his reaction to King, “I really haven’t been following it.”
King has used explosive racial language for years, often without consequences.
In 2018 he declared that “we can’t restore our civilization with other people’s babies.” The House speaker at the time, Paul Ryan, said he hoped King “misspoke.”
With pressure mounting Monday, McCarthy took action. His move, approved by the House Republican Steering Committee, effectively prevents King from putting his stamp on legislation, other than through a vote on the House floor.
King called McCarthy’s castigation an “unprecedented assault on my freedom of speech.”
King was re-elected in November for a ninth term despite caustic rhetoric about what he called efforts to supplant Europe’s white Christian majority with minorities.
Some Democrats mocked Republicans for their sudden outrage.
“GOP leaders finally acknowledge Steve King as the blatant racist he is,” congressman Earl Blumenauer tweeted.
“The question is...what took them so long? He has been spewing hate for years.”

Reuters
  • Several people were killed and some 200 arrested during Monday’s protests
  • The government has blamed the opposition and rights groups for the violence
Reuters
HARARE: Streets were mostly quiet on Tuesday in Zimbabwe’s capital Harare and second city Bulawayo as banks, schools and businesses stayed shut, a day after deadly protests over economic hardship and a sharp increase in the price of fuel.
The closures followed a call by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions for a three-day stay-at-home protest over the sharp drop in living standards caused by a dollar crunch that has sent prices soaring and caused shortages of fuel and drugs.
Several people were killed and some 200 arrested during Monday’s protests, which followed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s decision to hike the price of fuel in an attempt to tackle the southern African country’s worst economic crisis in a decade.
A human rights lawyers group said it had received reports of soldiers and police officers breaking into homes in Harare townships overnight and assaulting suspected demonstrators.
“Even if I wanted to go to work, where do I get the $8 to go to and from work? It is better to tend to my field,” said Malvin Chigora, a 36-year-old father of two, on his small maize field in Kuwadzana township on the outskirts of the capital.
In central Harare, banks, shops and offices were closed with few people on the streets. Most public taxis were off the road. Two local journalists told Reuters the situation was similar in Bulawayo.
The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZHLR), which provides free legal services, said it had received distress calls from residents in Mabvuku and Chitungwiza who were forcibly taken from their homes and made to remove barricades from roads.
That tactic was used by security agents during the rule of long-time leader Robert Mugabe, who was ousted by his one-time ally Mnangagwa in a bloodless coup in November.
“Of concern is the involvement of soldiers in these illegal acts who are actively participating in the cruel and inhuman treatment of residents,” ZLHR said in a statement.
Six people were killed in post-election violence in August after the army intervened.
Zimbabwe Defense Forces spokesman Overson Mugwisi and police spokeswoman Charity Charamba said they did not have sufficient information to comment.
The government has blamed the opposition and rights groups for Monday’s violence.
On Tuesday, the Ministry of Information said it was looking for a man who was seen on videos posted on social media brandishing an assault rifle in Harare and giving orders to motorists.
“Where did he obtain the assault weapon ... He is suspected of shooting some innocent civilians,” the ministry said.

