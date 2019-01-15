You are here

Shutdown meal? White House hosts college football champs with fast food dinner

President Donald Trump talks about the table full of fast food during a reception for the 2018 college football playoff National Champion Clemson Tigers on Monday, January 15. (AP)
White House ushers plate fast food that US President Donald Trump purchased for a ceremony honoring the 2018 College Football Playoff National Champion Clemson Tigers. (AFP)
White House ushers plate Big Macs from McDonalds, some of the fast food the US president purchased for a ceremony honoring the 2018 College Football Playoff National Champion Clemson Tigers in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, January 14, 2019. US President Donald Trump says the White House chefs are furloughed due to the partial government shutdown. / AFP / SAUL LOEB
Guests select fast food during a ceremony honoring the 2018 College Football Playoff National Champion Clemson Tigers at the White House. (AFP)
  • ‘We have pizzas, we have 300 hamburgers, many, many french fries, all of our favorite foods’
  • White House chefs normally serve much fancier fare, but are on furlough due to the shutdown
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump laid out a White House feast fit for a government shutdown on Monday: silver platters heaped high with McDonald’s quarter pounders and the red-and-white burger wrappers of Wendy’s.
White House chefs normally would serve much fancier fare underneath the stern gaze of the portrait of Abraham Lincoln in the State Dining Room. But they are furloughed, staying home without paychecks as Trump fights with Congress over funding the federal government.
The White House said Trump himself sprang for what he pronounced to be “great American food” for the visiting Clemson Tigers, winners of the US college football championship.
“We have pizzas, we have 300 hamburgers, many, many french fries, all of our favorite foods,” Trump told reporters, as one White House worker still on the job lit tapered candles.
“I want to see what’s here when we leave, because I don’t think it’s going to be much,” Trump said, before the players, dressed in dapper suits, flooded the room and piled their plates high.
About a quarter of the federal government has been shut down for the past 24 days after Trump dug in on a campaign pledge to build a wall on the southern border with Mexico, demanding $5.7 billion from Congress for the project. Democrats have rejected his demand.
Trump told the players afterward that he did not want to postpone the event until after the shutdown — which is already the longest in history — ended.

Expat newlyweds die in Maldives honeymoon horror

  • The couple were snorkeling at a resort in Maldives’ Dhiffushi island when they drowned
  • The Philippine diplomatic mission in Dhaka is arranging the repatriation of the bodies of the two victims
DUBAI: A Saudi-based Filipina nurse and her newlywed husband drowned while snorkeling on their honeymoon in the Maldives on Sunday, officials have confirmed.

Highschool sweethearts Leomar Lagradilla, 30, and his wife Erika Joyce, 29, were snorkeling at a resort in Maldives’ Dhiffushi island when they drowned, UAE daily Gulf News reported.

They were taken to a local hospital, but were pronounced dead on arrival.

"They cannot give the full details why my brother and sister-in-law drowned. As of now, nobody from the hotel has messaged us what really happened," Lagradilla’s sister said in an interview on a local radio program.

Lagradilla and Joyce, who were nurses based in Singapore and Saudi Arabia respectively, married in the Philippines on Dec. 18, before flying to the Maldives on Jan. 9 for their honeymoon.

The Philippine diplomatic mission in Dhaka is arranging the repatriation of the bodies of the two victims, which according to the couple’s friends would cost $23,000.

An online fundraising campaign has been created to raise the money, but Philippine officials have vowed to meet the costs. 

