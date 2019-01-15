Artist Samir Rafi’s surrealist world on show in Dubai

Screen Scene: What to watch at home this week

DUBAI: If you plan on staying in this week, here is what to watch.

The Last Laugh

Starring Chevy Chase, Richard Dreyfuss, Andie MacDowell

Where Netflix

Retired talent manager Al Hart is reunited with his first client, Buddy Green, at a retirement community. Green is a stand-up who quit showbiz decades ago, but Hart persuades him to escape the community and hit the road for one last cross-country comedy tour.

Friends From College

Starring Keegan-Michael Key, Nat Faxon, Fred Savage

Where Netflix

Second season of the comedy series about a group of friends from Harvard. As Max’s wedding approaches, the friends have to come together and face the issues raised by season one’s revelation about an affair between two of the group.

Titans

Starring: Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft

Where Netflix

A darker, live-action take on DC’s “Teen Titans” franchise. Batman’s former sidekick Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth encounter other disillusioned young heroes, including Beast Boy and Starfire, and form their own crimefighting group.

Carmen Sandiego

Starring Gina Rodriguez, Finn Wolfhard

Where Netflix, from Jan.18

Animated series based on the fictional globe-trotting master criminal regarded as a villain by international law enforcement agencies. But her actions are more like those of a modern-day Robin Hood, stealing from evil corporations and giving back to victims

IO

Starring: Margaret Qualley, Anthony Mackie

Where: Netfix, from Jan. 18

A young scientist — one of the last survivors on earth — tries to find a way for mankind to survive without leaving their home planet. As the departure of the last shuttle approaches, her resolve is tested.