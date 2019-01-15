You are here

Artist Samir Rafi’s surrealist world on show in Dubai

A piece by Egyptian artist Samir Rafi. Green Art Gallery. (Supplied)
Updated 15 January 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Dubai’s Green Art Gallery just unveiled a spotlight exhibition on the surrealism-inspired Egyptian artist Samir Rafi.

Rafi, who died in Paris in 2004, began his journey into the world of art at the age of 14, when he became a student of the Egyptian watercolorist Shafiq Rizk and later went on to study with masters Mohammed Nagi and Ragheb Ayad.

He was quickly recognized for his talent and, at the tender age of 17, had his first-ever exhibition, organized by the artist and educator Hussein Youssef Amin.

By 1948, Rafi, who had just finished his bachelor’s degree in Cairo, he had solidified his place as a member of the Contemporary Art Group, which was best known for its uncensored portrayal of Egyptian society.

“The spirit of those times and the international current of surrealism defined his perspective as an artist and left an indelible mark on his life’s work,” the Green Art Gallery noted in a released statement, adding that between 1945 and 1953, Rafi’s exhibitions in Cairo made him a constant fixture of the local art community.

“In this vibrant post-WWII era of political, intellectual and cultural change, his fearless melding of a variety of local and Western influences, and his confident representation of society’s most marginalized elements, were among the qualities that allowed to him to stand out among other young Egyptian artists,” the gallery added.

The artist left Egypt to study in France in 1954 and went on to engage in rigorous experimentation with different techniques and styles, helped along by working relationships with the likes of Le Corbusier and Picasso.

Rafi’s works are on show at the Green Art Gallery in Dubai’s artsy Alserkal Avenue area until March 5 and include his distinct artistic observations of loneliness, despair and homesickness.

Perhaps best known for his trademark imagery of the female form and wolf dog, Rafi’s work almost always employs symbols extracted from his love of nature and his Egyptian childhood and that is immediately visible in the collection of work on show in Dubai.

The works on display span 50 years and showcase the artist’s mastery of lines and shade, his command of color and how he combined those techniques to create a unique surrealist world within his frames.

DUBAI: If you plan on staying in this week, here is what to watch.
The Last Laugh
Starring Chevy Chase, Richard Dreyfuss, Andie MacDowell
Where Netflix
Retired talent manager Al Hart is reunited with his first client, Buddy Green, at a retirement community. Green is a stand-up who quit showbiz decades ago, but Hart persuades him to escape the community and hit the road for one last cross-country comedy tour.

Friends From College
Starring Keegan-Michael Key, Nat Faxon, Fred Savage
Where Netflix
Second season of the comedy series about a group of friends from Harvard. As Max’s wedding approaches, the friends have to come together and face the issues raised by season one’s revelation about an affair between two of the group.

Titans
Starring: Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft
Where Netflix
A darker, live-action take on DC’s “Teen Titans” franchise. Batman’s former sidekick Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth encounter other disillusioned young heroes, including Beast Boy and Starfire, and form their own crimefighting group.

Carmen Sandiego
Starring Gina Rodriguez, Finn Wolfhard
Where Netflix, from Jan.18
Animated series based on the fictional globe-trotting master criminal regarded as a villain by international law enforcement agencies. But her actions are more like those of a modern-day Robin Hood, stealing from evil corporations and giving back to victims

IO
Starring: Margaret Qualley, Anthony Mackie
Where: Netfix, from Jan. 18
A young scientist — one of the last survivors on earth — tries to find a way for mankind to survive without leaving their home planet. As the departure of the last shuttle approaches, her resolve is tested.

 

