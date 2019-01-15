You are here

Ruba Shamshoum releases new track, 'Love Growing'

Ruba Shamshoum. (Supplied)
Updated 15 January 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Ireland-based Palestinian singer-songwriter Ruba Shamshoum has released a new song called “Love Growing.” It’s a collaboration with Irish singer-songwriter Riona Sally Hartman and Libyan singer-songwriter and pianist Farah Elle, also based in Dublin.

In a press release for the track, Shamshoum and Hartman said that they were “discussing the hopelessness we felt when watching the oppression of the Palestinian people from afar.” In response, the pair decided to attempt to create “a hopeful song.”
They did this, they explained, “not because it would solve anything, but because it was what we could do in that moment.”
Shamshoum wrote a verse in Arabic, and Hartman wrote one in Irish, and an English-language chorus. They then invited Elle to join them to record the track.


Shamshoum was born and raised in Nazareth before moving to Dublin. She has made a name for herself in recent years with her distinctive musical style, which blends jazz sensibilities (she studied jazz performance at Newpark Music Center in Dublin) with Arabic and Middle Eastern instrumental and vocal flourishes. Her debut album, “Shamat” (Beauty Spots) was widely acclaimed.
Hartman shares Shamshoum’s jazz influences. Her debut album, “Big Starving Thing,” drew comparisons with artists including Theo Bleckmann and Becca Stevens for its stripped-back acoustic ambience and vocal harmonies.
Elle has been a fixture on Ireland’s live circuit for some time. Like Shamshoum, she blends musical styles from her homeland with Western influences (although in Elle’s case, those influences are more pop, R&B and hip-hop than jazz). She is currently working on her debut album.
The three artists have dedicated their new track to the women of Palestine.
In other regional music news, Lebanese-Canadian electro-pop duo Wake Island dropped a video for their track “We Said Yes,” in early January. The clip was filmed in Beirut and features a rapid trip through the streets of the Lebanese capital, interspersed with close-up shots of random strangers, capturing the city’s cosmopolitan makeup perfectly.

DUBAI: If you plan on staying in this week, here is what to watch.
The Last Laugh
Starring Chevy Chase, Richard Dreyfuss, Andie MacDowell
Where Netflix
Retired talent manager Al Hart is reunited with his first client, Buddy Green, at a retirement community. Green is a stand-up who quit showbiz decades ago, but Hart persuades him to escape the community and hit the road for one last cross-country comedy tour.

Friends From College
Starring Keegan-Michael Key, Nat Faxon, Fred Savage
Where Netflix
Second season of the comedy series about a group of friends from Harvard. As Max’s wedding approaches, the friends have to come together and face the issues raised by season one’s revelation about an affair between two of the group.

Titans
Starring: Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft
Where Netflix
A darker, live-action take on DC’s “Teen Titans” franchise. Batman’s former sidekick Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth encounter other disillusioned young heroes, including Beast Boy and Starfire, and form their own crimefighting group.

Carmen Sandiego
Starring Gina Rodriguez, Finn Wolfhard
Where Netflix, from Jan.18
Animated series based on the fictional globe-trotting master criminal regarded as a villain by international law enforcement agencies. But her actions are more like those of a modern-day Robin Hood, stealing from evil corporations and giving back to victims

IO
Starring: Margaret Qualley, Anthony Mackie
Where: Netfix, from Jan. 18
A young scientist — one of the last survivors on earth — tries to find a way for mankind to survive without leaving their home planet. As the departure of the last shuttle approaches, her resolve is tested.

 

